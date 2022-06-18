  1. Home
  2. Modi govt grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority

Modi govt grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority

News Network
June 19, 2022

In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of Narendra Modi led government of India has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.

"Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said.

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh, and injuring seven others, while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2022

Jakarta, June 7: Indonesia has summoned India's envoy in Jakarta over derogatory and filthy remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two officials of the South Asian country's ruling party, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The move by the most populous Muslim-majority country came after anger spread across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi's envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.

Remarks by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furore.

Another official, the party's media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah confirmed that India's ambassador in Jakarta Manoj Kumar Bharti was summoned on Monday for a meeting in which the government lodged a complaint about the anti-Muslim rhetoric.

In a statement posted on Twitter Monday, the ministry said Indonesia "strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks" made by "two Indian politicians" against the Prophet Muhammad.

The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party according to Indian media reports.

Modi's party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country's Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing "views contrary to the party's position" and said it "respects all religions".

But the comments, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia's Muslim community.

Sharma's remarks were "irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide", Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.

He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 19,2022

In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of Narendra Modi led government of India has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.

"Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said.

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh, and injuring seven others, while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2022

mithali.jpg

New Delhi, June 8: Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, having made a significant contribution in popularising the women's game during a storied 23-year-long career.

The trailblazer ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs from 232 ODIs, the most in the format.

With an overall tally of 10868 runs, she is also the leading-run getter in women's cricket across formats.

The 39-year-old featured in 89 T20 Internationals and even though she got to play only 12 Tests in her long career, she managed to score a double hundred and remains the only woman cricketer from India to do so in the longer format.

She had retired from the T20 format in 2019 and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's underwhelming ODI World Cup campaign in March. She was the captain of the team in the ICC mega event.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows," Mithali wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket."

The cricketer attained legendary status with her exploits with the bat for over two decades.

When she made her India debut back in 1999, women's cricket was a neglected sport but now it has become a career choice with millions of girls aspiring to be like her.

"Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour," she further wrote in her statement.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.

"It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well."

She said another journey beckons her as she would love to stay involved with the game.

"I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support."

Mithali played in as many as six ODI World Cups and also holds the record of scoring seven half-centuries in a row.

She is the only Indian captain - male or female - to have led India in two World Cup finals (2005 and 2017).

The team's performance in 2017 had given a huge fillip to the women's game.

However, a fairy tale ending eluded her five years later in New Zealand, where India made an early exit from the competition after an inconsistent campaign.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.