  2. Modi govt sets up panel headed by Ram Nath Kovind to explore '1 nation, 1 election'

News Network
September 1, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 1: The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

News Network
August 18,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The Congress government of Karnataka has ordered a judicial inquiry into the allegations of demand for "40 per cent commission" for public projects during the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Three months after coming to power, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to Assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission allegedly being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order said.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

During the election campaigning, the Congress raised the issue of "40 per cent commission" to target the BJP government. 

News Network
August 28,2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

News Network
August 25,2023

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not conducting its elections on time, a decision that will not allow the country’s grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Tricolour.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying event, starting September 16 in Serbia, as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

Hence, performances at the Championships will not be counted as India’s.

The development has come a day before the World Championships trials in Patiala.

The WFI polls have been long overdue, after the term of its former president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, ended earlier this year.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the sports ministry had declared the process null and void. Subsequently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) installed an ad-hoc panel on April 27 to run the sport in the country. On April 28, UWW warned that it could suspend WFI if the deadline was not honoured.

The polls were postponed twice owing to court orders. The most recent being on August 11, a day before the elections were to be held, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay order following a plea by two WFI-affiliated units.

Among the candidates in the fray are Brijbhushan’s confidante Sanjay Singh and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

“The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee,” an IOA source said.

Ad-hoc panel member Gian Singh told PTI they are being kept in the dark by Bajwa on developments and that they are not part of decision-making anymore.

“I have also heard that WFI has been suspended but I can’t tell you what the ad-hoc panel will do now.

“Mr Bajwa does not call us for discussion anymore. I did not even know how the criteria were finalised for the Worlds trials,” Gian said.

The wrestlers, though, can compete under the Indian flag at the Asian Games since it’s the IOA that has sent entries and not the WFI. 

