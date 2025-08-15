  1. Home
  2. Modi govt’s I-Day poster featuring Savarkar above Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Bose sparks political row

Modi govt’s I-Day poster featuring Savarkar above Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Bose sparks political row

News Network
August 15, 2025

New Delhi: A Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Independence Day poster, featuring Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar placed above Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose, has sparked political controversy, with Opposition leaders accusing the government of glorifying a person once accused in Gandhi’s assassination.

The image, posted on the Ministry’s official ‘X’ account, showed portraits of Gandhi, Bose, Singh, and Savarkar with the Red Fort, the national tricolour, and the Ashoka Chakra in the background, alongside the greeting “Happy Independence Day.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the design as an “Orwellian image” that “elevates a British mercy petitioner like Savarkar over Gandhi-ji — the undisputed Mahatma who got us freedom — while completely eliminating Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.” He said it reflected “contempt for our freedom fighters” and accused the BJP of distorting history “to make heroes out of traitors.”

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas called the “deliberate elevation” of Savarkar “not a coincidence but a calculated act.” While Savarkar was acquitted due to lack of evidence, Brittas noted that the Kapur Commission had pointed to circumstantial evidence implicating him in Gandhi’s assassination. He urged all who uphold the Constitution to “condemn this mockery of justice and secular values.”

Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the BJP was “glorifying” the Mahatma’s killer, adding, “While mixing ethanol in petrol, now you’ve started mixing impurities even in freedom fighters. Those who couldn’t become great in history, you’re making them big on posters. The country is asking you for cheaper oil, not cheap comedy.”

Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore also criticised the move, saying, “No matter how hard Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries, he cannot push the Mahatma, Bose, and Bhagat Singh below ‘maafiveer’ (one who apologised). Don’t disgrace the martyrs who fought and died for freedom by glorifying those who begged the British with apology letters.”

The Ministry has not issued a statement responding to the criticism.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2025

rahulpriyanka.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 11: Within an hour into the Opposition's march to EC HQ, several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc were detained by the Delhi Police on Monday while protesting against the recently passed SIR. Among those detained at the Transport Bhavan were Congress supremos Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," Rahul Gandhi said during the protest.

"The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI," Deepak Purohit, Joint CP New Delhi told ANI.

The march began from Parliament’s Makar Dwar with MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including leaders from the DMK, TMC, RJD, SP, and Left parties. Protesters donned white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori” while carrying placards and banners. They also sang the national anthem before setting out, but their route was quickly blocked by police barricades at Transport Bhawan.

Several MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev and Congress’ Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, along with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav climbed barricades and shouted slogans against the EC when stopped. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Moitra fainted after being detained by the police.

"They are using the police to stop us," the former UP chief minister shouted after jumping over three barricades. "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) leader, told the media.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had said no permission was sought for the march. Security has been beefed up in the national capital in light of the protest, with multiple barricades and officers deployed to stop the protesters from reaching the EC’s Nirvachan Sadan office.

The protest comes in the backdrop of allegations by the Opposition of large-scale voter fraud in Bihar, with the SIR exercise accused of being politically motivated. Congress leaders have claimed that multiple entries for the same voter were found during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and demanded the EC release the voter list’s electronic data for independent verification.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 8,2025

Moditrump.jpg

New York/Washington, July 8: US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India, until the issue of tariffs is resolved.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said in the Oval Office in response to a question on whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50 per cent tariffs on the country.

Last week, Trump had announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7.

The US president also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days or August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the targeting of India is "unjustified and unreasonable".

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.

On the current situation between India and the US, prominent Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra said “much more is at stake” amid Trump’s tariffs.

He described as “unfortunate” that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not accept a ceasefire with Ukraine as wanted by Trump.

"Hurting India is to hurt Russia,” Batra said in a post on X. “But it hurts us too, much more,” he said adding that America needs the Russian president to enter into a “genuine” ceasefire with Ukraine, “free-of-deception by any, and then get President Xi (Jinping of China) and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to be American allies too, along with Putin.”

“It’s time for a mature reset, or we risk a domino effect that hurts all and unravels multilateralism and gives us unbridled chaos that even creative Wall Street and Federal Reserve can’t handle,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 8,2025

walmart.jpg

New Delhi: Major US retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Gap, have halted orders from India after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, according to sources. 

Exporters have received letters and emails from US buyers requesting that they pause apparel and textile shipments until further notice.

The buyers are unwilling to share the cost burden and want exporters to absorb costs, sources said.

Higher tariffs are expected to increase costs by 30 per cent to 35 per cent. It could also lead to a 40 per cent to 50 per cent drop in US-bound orders, causing about $4-5 billion loss.

Major exporters like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident make about 40 per cent to 70 per cent of sales in the US.

Exporters now fear losing orders to Bangladesh and Vietnam, which face a 20 per cent tariff.

The United States is the largest export destination for Indian textiles and apparel. The country accounted for 28 per cent of total textiles and apparel exports valued at $36.61 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 2025.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including 25 per cent that kicked in on Thursday and another 25 per cent due to come into effect on August 28 as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

"I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he wrote in an executive order signed on Wednesday.

India said the US tariffs were "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It said it was "extremely unfortunate" that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.

"India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.