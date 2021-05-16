  1. Home
  2. ‘Modi has no place for professionals’: Top virologist Shahid Jameel's resignation sparks row

May 17, 2021

New Delhi, May 17: The Congress on Monday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the resignation of top virologist Shahid Jameel as the chair of a group of scientific advisers to detect coronavirus variants in the country.

“The resignation of Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India’s best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Jameel quit as the chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia — a 10-laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the coronavirus in India.

The resignation came within days of publication of an article by Jameel in The New York Times, in which the virologist wrote that his fellow scientists “are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” in India. 

The scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) was set up for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of mutating strains of COVID-19 in the country.

“It's correct and I shall have nothing more to say. I am not obliged to give a reason,” Jameel said in a text message to news agency Reuters, adding that he quit on Friday.

Jameel said lower testing, slow pace of vaccination, vaccine shortage and the need for a bigger healthcare workforce were some of the biggest shortcomings in the government’s handling of the pandemic. 

May 2,2021

May 2: BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar, who was a personal assistant (PA) to two MLAs and a Zilla Panchayat president, is now an MLA after winning the Basavakalayan Assembly seat which fell vacant following the demise of Congress MLA B Narayanrao, who had died of Covid-19 complications last year.

Salagar defeated Congress candidate Mala B Narayanrao by a margin of about 19,000 votes. While Salagar had polled 70,554 votes, his nearest rival Mala B Narayanrao managed to get 50,108 votes

Sharanu, who was born in V K Salagar village in Kamalapur taluk of the district, is an MSc and MEd holder. He was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2002. At the same time, he worked as a personal assistant to the then MLA Revu Naik Belamagi. Sharanu was also the personal assistant of Zilla Panchayat president from 2004 to 2011, and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh for a year in 2013.

He was promoted to high school as an assistant teacher in 2011 but he resigned in 2014 to join the Congress.

Miffed over not getting a ticket to contest from Chinchansur Zilla Panchayat constituency in Aland taluk in 2016, he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He was then appointed as BJP’s Kalaburagi rural mandala president and campaigned for Basavaraj Mattimud in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Differences cropped up among the BJP workers in Gulbarga rural assembly constituency and the segment was also reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate. Being a Veerashaiva Lingayat, he thought he can’t nurture a political future in the segment and shifted his politics to the Basavakalyan constituency and continued to work for the party there. 

His wife Savitri was the supervisor of a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department. Later, she passed the KAS examination in 2016 and became the tahsildar of Basavakalyan. She has now been transferred.

May 2,2021

Chennai, May 2: The verdict is out, well almost, in Tamil Nadu with leads showing a clear majority for the DMK alliance led by MK Stalin. DMK workers in Chennai celebrated at the party head quarters flouting Covid norms. 

The opposition DMK-Congress alliance is retaining its lead in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly though its gap with the AIADMK is shrinking. The DMK and its allies are leading in 144 seats. The ruling AIDMK and allies are now leading on 89 seats.  

The majority mark stands at 118.  The DMK has not been in power in the state for a decade, and this time the party and the AIADMK are contesting without their towering leaders, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi whose deaths have brought a huge change in the political landscape.

Tamil Nadu's most iconic leaders J Jayalalithaa died in 2016, and M Karunanidhi in 2018. Their absence has left a huge political vacuum that many have raced to fill.

Actor Kamal Haasan and his Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM, made a rather drab electoral debut in the 2019 general election, failing to win a single seat. This time they are leading in one seat.

"This has been an unprecedented election because of the pandemic. We are watching closely and frankly expected to perform better than what we are seeing so far," DMK's Manu Sundaram said. "The people saw this election as a choice between the BJP and BJP-controlled alliances and that of the DMK, which stands to oppose the BJP and its ideology," he added.  

The senior leader also said they expect the numbers to rise further as the counting of votes continues. "Though we have the overall lead at the moment, we were hoping to do much better," he said.

Tamil Nadu was known for alternating between the two blocks every five years, but Jayalalithaa broke the mold in 2016, winning a second term in the state.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami is leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district and leader of opposition and DMK president MK Stalin is ahead in the Kolathur constituency according to early trends.

The DMK is also ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam. The BJP's state unit chief L Murugan is ahead in Dharapuram and AIADMK leaders and state ministers KC Veeramani and Benjamin were ahead in Jolarpet and Maduravoyal.

May 12,2021

New Delhi, May 12: India on Wednesday saw its highest rise in single-day Covid-19 deaths while new infections increased compared to the previous day but have remained off record highs for three days now.

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India is at 3,48,421 taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,33,40,938, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 2,54,197 with 4,205 fresh fatalities, the highest so far.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased by 35,55,338, to 1,93,82,642, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

