  2. Modi is ‘nicest looking guy’… but I brokered India-Pak ceasefire: Trump reiterates at APEC meet

Modi is ‘nicest looking guy’… but I brokered India-Pak ceasefire: Trump reiterates at APEC meet

October 29, 2025

Moditrump.jpg

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “nicest looking guy,” even as he once again claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Speaking at a luncheon for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business leaders in South Korea, Trump recounted his version of events from May, saying he had "used trade pressure" to stop what he described as a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. 

"Two nuclear nations were fighting with each other. They said, no, no, no, you should let us fight. They are strong people. Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He is a killer. He is tough as hell. But after a little while, they called up and said we would end fighting," Trump said.

He also hinted at achieving a trade deal with India soon. "I am going to do a trade deal with India," Trump said.

The President went on to describe his "great relationship" with both New Delhi and Islamabad.

"I am doing a trade deal with India and I have love and great respect for Prime Minister Modi. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy and his Field Marshal is a great fighter," he added.

Further in his address, Trump said he had told both leaders that the United States would not pursue trade deals with them while the two countries were in conflict.

"I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing," he said.

Trump has made similar claims in the past of mediating between India and Pakistan following a brief military conflict in May this year, a claim that New Delhi has unequivocally denied, reiterating that the ceasefire between the two countries was reached bilaterally with no third-party involvement.

October 17,2025

stressschool.jpg

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

October 22,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 22: Police opened fire on a man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation after he tried to evade arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district when the accused, identified as Abdullah (40), a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was transporting ten cattle in a vehicle, they said.

According to police, when signalled to stop, Abdullah allegedly sped away, leading to a chase spanning about 10 km.

During the pursuit, he reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind, prompting the sub-inspector to open fire one round aimed at the vehicle and another that struck Abdullah in the leg, a senior police officer claimed.

He was immediately shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Another suspect accompanying him managed to escape, he said.

Police said Abdullah is a repeat offender, with a previous case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station earlier this year.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.

