  1. Home
  2. Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Hiroshima where US nuclear attack killed 140,000 humans in 1945

Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Hiroshima where US nuclear attack killed 140,000 humans in 1945

News Network
May 20, 2023

gandhi.jpg

Hiroshima, May 20: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in this Japanese city.

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. The US conducted the world's first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 140,000 people.

Modi also spoke to reporters after unveiling the bust and said that even today the world gets frightened even today when it hears the word 'Hiroshima'.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, representing a Hiroshima constituency in the House of Representatives, invited Modi to the G-7 Summit as a guest.

The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city for the G7 summit.

"Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions," the prime minister tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the bust was a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity's yearning for peace.

The 42-inch tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar. The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic A-Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people - locals and tourists alike - every day.

Gandhi dedicated his life to peace and non-violence. The location truly resonates with the principles and life of Gandhiji, which continue to inspire the world and its leaders, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

After unveiling the bust, Modi paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

He thanked the mayor of the city and the Japanese government for the opportunity to unveil the Gandhi bust and said it will take forward the idea of non-violence.

"It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese prime minister has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," Modi said.

Modi also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G7 and G20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He will hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The G7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2023

kharge.jpg

A court in Punjab’s Sangrur has summoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crores defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad.

Mallikarjun Kharge is accused of “making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal" during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

The mention of Bajrang Dal by parties in their election rallies during the Karnataka assembly poll was quite frequent after Congress proposed in its manifesto that it would “ban" some organisations like “Bajrang Dal" for “promoting enmity".

Congress Karnataka election manifesto was in the eye of the storm since its release for its proposal to impose a ‘ban’ on individuals and organisations like “Bajrang Dal and PFI" or others “promoting enmity or hatred".

The party was at the receiving end of massive backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto for the May 10 polls.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2023

Udupi, May 20: A 17-year-old youth has been booked by Karkala town police in Udupi district on charge of voting during recently concluded Karnataka assembly polls in the name of another individual, who was in a foreign country.

Police said the youth in conflict with law had voted in the name of Suhas Shetty, who was overseas when assembly elections were held on May 10.

A case has been booked under sections 171(D) (impersonation) and 109 (abetment) of IPC based on a complaint filed by Tharanath Kotian, Congress committee president of Miyar village.

In his complaint, Kotian said the youth had introduced himself as Shetty to officials at the polling station (No 155) at Miyar in Karkala.

The complainant also raised suspicion that one Naveen and another BJP worker Rohith Shetty had abetted the youth to vote illegally. Police said an investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be named as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday while D K Shivakumar will continue to head the state Congress, sources said, ahead of the final round of consultations involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with principal players in the state.

On the discussion table is a proposal to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario M B Patil, G Parameshwara and U T Khader are likely to be considered as the front runners for the post(s).

Shivakumar will not join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

There was no official word on the formula that clinched the deal.

A final decision will be announced after Kharge, Rahul and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.