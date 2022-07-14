  1. Home
  Monkeypox confirmed in UAE returnee in Kerala – first case in India

News Network
July 14, 2022

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, July 14, 2022 making it the first such case to be reported in the country.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the infection was diagnosed in a person who returned from the UAE three days ago. The infected person had come into contact with another confirmed case in the UAE. The case was confirmed after the person’s samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said the minister.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. MPX was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Hence the name monkeypox. The monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox, belonging to the orthopoxvirus genus in the family poxviridae.

The confirmed case, a native of Kollam, has been isolated after he developed symptoms of the disease. He has been admitted to an isolated facility at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. Eleven people who have been in touch with the infected person on his return from the UAE on Tuesday have been under observation, said the minister.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6 per cent. It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Normally, the virus is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection that was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness. The symptoms of the disease are fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications.

News Network
July 8,2022

UddhavThackeray.jpg

Mumbai: In his first public address after the takeover by Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded fresh elections in the state and said he would not let the rebels use the Shiv Sena's poll symbol.

"I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen," Mr Thackeray said.

"No one can take the bow and arrow symbol from the Shiv Sena. However, people don't look at only the symbol, they look at the person who has taken the symbol," he said.

Mr Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for staying silent when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years. "You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said, without naming Mr Shinde.

"Some people say if they are called to Matoshree, they will come. They say they have respect for me. I am thankful. But if you had come and spoken to me, then you would not have needed to go on this tour. But now you are with people who have abused my family. They have made attacks on our reputation. So, you decide if your love and respect is real," he said about the rebels.

"I am proud of the 15-16 MLAs who are with me despite threats. This country thrives on Satyameva Jayate, not Asatyameva Jayate," he added.

He said the Supreme Court's on Monday will decide not just the future of Shiv Sena, but also the future of Indian democracy.

The top court is set to decide on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as well as Team Thackeray's move against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

"We are concerned about democracy and the constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Everyone is watching what decision the judiciary will make. People are watching to see how strong our democracy is. I am not worried about the decision. The law will take its course," he said.

"No one can take the Shiv Sena away. There is a legislature party and there is a party that works on the ground. Can you finish the party just because MLAs leave? They are trying to create a fear. Don't fall for it. Legislature party and registered party are two different things," Mr Thackeray said.

Eknath Shinde, backed by the BJP, led a coup in the Shiv Sena against party chief Uddhav Thackeray, drawing most MLAs on his side and bringing down his government.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Four days later, Mr Shinde sailed through a trust vote with 164 votes in the 288-member assembly, way above the simple majority mark of 144. Only 99 MLAs voted against him.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost most of his party MLAs to what started out as the rebel faction but is now the bigger group, claiming to be the real Sena.

Many corporators are also switching to Eknath Shinde's faction, weakening Uddhav Thackeray's control over Maharashtra civic bodies, the Shiv Sena's strongest domain. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Mangaluru, July 9: The City Crime Branch of Mangaluru City Police has arrested arrested 12 students on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and others in the city.

Acting on a tip off, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on the apartment where they were residing at Valencia Sooterpete, Third Cross, in Mangaluru.

The police seized 900 grams ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones, digital weighing scales. The value of the seized properties is Rs 2,85,000.

The police suspect the involvement of a few more students and youth in the peddling. The arrested students are pursuing their graduation, nursing and other allied science courses.

According to the police, the arrested are Shanoof Abdul Gafoor (21), a native of Kannur; Mohammed Raseen (22) from Kannur, Gokul Krishnan (22) from Guruvayoor, Sharoon Anand (19) from Hosadurga in Kasargod, Ananthu K P (18) from Rajapuram in Kasargod, Amal (21) from Kannur, Abhishek (21) from Kannur,  Nidal (21) from Iritti in Kannur, Shahid M T P (22) from Trikaripur n Kasargod, Fahad Habeeb (22) from Ernakulam, Mohammed Rishin (22) from Kannur, and Rijin Riyaz (22) from Kozhikode.

During the medical examination, it was confirmed that the 11 arrested consumed ganja, police said. The police have registered a case, the CEN (cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics) police said.

News Network
July 5,2022

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada) , and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at this time of the year. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD bulletin said.

"The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of west coast, central India and islands.

The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.

