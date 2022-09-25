  1. Home
  A month after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi floats 'Democratic Azad Party'

A month after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi floats ‘Democratic Azad Party’

News Network
September 26, 2022

azaad.jpg

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his new political party ' Democratic Azad Party' on Monday and also released his party flag. The development comes a month after the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister broke ties with the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "I wish to express my gratitude to the local and national media. We will have independent thinking and ideology and it will be a democratic party."

"Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi & Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent," Azad said in Jammu.

Ghulam Nabi Azad held a press conference today to unveil his new political outfit. On Sunday, he held meetings with his workers and leaders. Our politics won't be based on caste or religion."

He said, "We haven't consulted any other party for floating a new party. My party's will have Gandhiji's ideology.

Earlier, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.

Azad, 73, quit Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

News Network
September 22,2022

araga.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stated that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

"Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary," the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

Dakshina Kannada SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

News Network
September 22,2022

bus.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: The Popular Front of India on Thursday, while condemning the raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders, stated that it will "never surrender" and alleged that the agency's claims are aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror".

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.

Issuing a statement against it, PFI's National Executive Council (NEC) said, "NEC has condemned the national wide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassments of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization."

"NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror," it added.

It said that the Front will "never ever surrender" on the action taken by a "totalitarian regime".

"Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country," the statement said.

Meanwhile, among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever investigation process till date. The operation started late in the night around 1 am and learnt to be concluded by 5 am involving over 1,500 personnel of state police, Central Armed Police Forces and officers of NIA and ED.

Several incriminating documents, more than 100 mobile phones, laptops and other materials have been seized by the raiding teams.

