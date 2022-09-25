A month after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi floats ‘Democratic Azad Party’

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his new political party ' Democratic Azad Party' on Monday and also released his party flag. The development comes a month after the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister broke ties with the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "I wish to express my gratitude to the local and national media. We will have independent thinking and ideology and it will be a democratic party."

"Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi & Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent," Azad said in Jammu.

Ghulam Nabi Azad held a press conference today to unveil his new political outfit. On Sunday, he held meetings with his workers and leaders. Our politics won't be based on caste or religion."

He said, "We haven't consulted any other party for floating a new party. My party's will have Gandhiji's ideology.

Earlier, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.

Azad, 73, quit Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.