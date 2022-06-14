  1. Home
  2. More houses to be razed? UP authorities mull punishing families of 37 more accused

News Network
June 14, 2022

Prayagraj, June 14: After the demolishing the house of a Muslim activist after accusing him to be mastermind of last Friday’s violence here, authorities are now going over a list of 37 other accused for possibly similar action.

An official said the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is trying to identify the homes of the 37 people and action “according to the law” will be taken if their building plans have not been approved.

Violence broke out in Prayagraj and some other Uttar Pradesh cities on Friday during protests over the recent remarks on Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Sunday, the PDA bulldozed the house of activist Javed Ahmad, following a violence during which mobs hurled stones, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and a policeman injured.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar earlier said two country-made pistols and several live cartridges were recovered from the house during a search.

The demolition, a part of a series of similar actions by Uttar Pradesh Police in other places, was criticised by Opposition parties and some legal experts.

But other accused could face similar action in Prayagraj.

PDA zonal officer Ajay Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that the authority has got a list of others allegedly involved in stone-pelting.

"The PDA is searching the addresses of 37 accused people. However, most of the people locked their homes and left the place after the stone-pelting. Due to this, there is a difficulty in finding their exact houses," he said.

Kumar said officials are going into the by-lanes to locate the houses. Once the houses are identified, they will check if the building plans were approved by the PDA.

"If the plans of their houses are not approved by the PDA, action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

The building plan of main accused Javed Ahmad’s house, J K Ashiyana, in the city’s Kareli area was not approved, an official had said earlier.

"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well. Hence, on May 25, the demolition orders were issued," he said.

This version, however, was disputed by Ahmad’s family and a group of five lawyers has approached the Allahabad High Court.

The lawyers claimed that the house was actually owned by Ahmad’s wife Parveen Fatima, given to her by her parents before her marriage.

So Ahmad has no ownership over it and the demolition was against the law, they argued. The PDA pasted a notice on the house on June 11, mentioning a show-cause notice of a previous date, to “justify” the demolition, the lawyers said. But Ahmad or his wife never got a show-cause notice, they claimed.

Also, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following the due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati are among the leaders who condemned the demolition of homes in Uttar Pradesh of those accused of violence.

Mayawati said a particular community is being targeted by such action.  

News Network
June 14,2022

New Delhi, June 14: India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh cases in the last 24 hours - 18 percent fewer as compared to the day before. Earlier on Monday, India had added 8,084 new cases; this was the third day when the country reported more than 8,000 cases.

According to the union health ministry data, the country's active caseload stands at 50,548 - accounting for 0.12 percent of the total cases.

 As per the health ministry, a total of 4,035 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. The recovery rate in India is at 98.67 percent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.05 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.32 percent.

A total of 85.54 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, with 3,21,873 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. India's vaccination has breached the 195.35 crore dose mark.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in the daily coronavirus cases over the past week, the Delhi government has asked district administrations to restart random tests at public spots, expand the booster vaccination net and focus on enforcing mitigation measures like masking and distancing.

Maharashtra has seen a surge in daily cases over the last few days, followed by Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka.

News Network
June 9,2022

New Delhi, June 9: Presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held in Delhi.

Before announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a detailed overview of the presidential polls, the procedure, value of votes and nomination process.

President Ram Nath Kovind was elected in 2017 and will remain in office till July 24, 2022.

A President is elected by the members of an electoral college comprising elected members of both the houses of parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of states and the union territories.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states and members of the legislative councils are not part of the electoral college and hence do not participate in the presidential polls.

Key dates in Presidential polls
Date for notification calling: June 15
Last date for making nominations: June 29
Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2
Date of polling: July 18
Counting; July 21
 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 14,2022

Mangaluru, June 14: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) set up in limits of Mangaluru city police commissionerate has formally commenced operations.

The 35-member police team arrived in Mangaluru after completing a 2-month long Counter Terrorism training at State Police’s Internal Security Division’s Center for Counter-Terrorism (CCT), Kudlu in Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar on Monday, June 13, received the guard of honour from the SWAT personnel led by Reserve Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

The ATS personnel have been picked from the City Armed Reserve Police. They will operate in two teams of 15-members each and will have a separate uniform, said Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

Intelligence gathering and operations will be the two important aspects of the ATS. It will exchange information with the State Intelligence and Internal Security Division (ISD) on a regular basis, sources said.

Earlier, at the state level, the Centre for Counter Terrorism attached to the ISD was dealing with issues related to terrorism. At city and district levels, there was no exclusive staff for the job and other officers were given additional charge. 

“But now, a full-fledged team will work in the ATS in city police commissionerates and it will be much more effective as the focus is clear and there will be proper flow of information,” a senior official said.

It is said inputs from intelligence agencies about probable terrorism related activities and presence of sleeper cells have prompted the state police to act swiftly in setting up the ATS.

