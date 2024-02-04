  1. Home
  2. Moscow Indian embassy staff Satendra Siwal arrested in UP for spying for Pakistan

Moscow Indian embassy staff Satendra Siwal arrested in UP for spying for Pakistan

News Network
February 4, 2024

moscow.jpg

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He was arrested in Meerut. The arrested individual, identified as Satendra Siwal, was working as a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The operation unfolded as ATS received intelligence from confidential sources suggesting that ISI handlers were enticing Indian Ministry of External Affairs employees, offering financial incentives in exchange for sensitive information related to the Indian Army. The information being obtained posed a grave threat to India's internal and external security.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, was identified as a key player in this espionage network. He was allegedly extracting confidential documents by exploiting his position within the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The accused, motivated by greed for money, allegedly passed critical information concerning the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments to ISI handlers.

Following extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, Satendra Siwal was summoned to the ATS Field Unit in Meerut for interrogation. During questioning, he reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers, eventually confessing to his involvement in spy activities. Satendra Siwal has been working as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2024

DKsuresh.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Several members of the BJP gathered outside the residence of Congress MP DK Suresh here on Sunday to protest his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand for a separate nation if the 'injustice' in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre. 

Protesters were heard shouting slogans 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'down down D K Suresh' outside his residence in Sadashivanagar here.

However, the agitators were soon removed from the spot by the police and shifted into a bus, police said. Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

"A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over demand for a separate nation for southern states. But our officials immediately removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, had also alleged that Hindi was being ‘imposed’ on South India in every aspect. Reacting to the protests, Suresh said in a democracy everyone has the right to protest and freedom of speech.

"... I happily welcome their protests... May god bless them," he told reporters here. Accusing the BJP of trying to 'distort' his statement, the lone Lok Sabha member of Congress in Karnataka said, "I never said this country has to be divided, they (BJP) are moving in that direction, they are trying to do politics."

Asked why BJP is trying to twist his statement, Suresh said, "you (media) should ask them... Media which is showing my statement has to go through it and speak. I don't know whether it is media's mistake or BJP's or mine."

"I believe that media is the fourth estate in a democracy, if you say no we are in favour of one side, I can't do anything," he said, adding that his statement is very clear and it is being distorted by the BJP. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 21: In the wake of consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mangaluru, one of the communally sensitive cities in south India. 

A total of three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for security/bandobast purposes.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that in public interest and to safeguard law and order, precautionary measures have been taken. 

A total of 196 places have been identified in Mangaluru City Police Commisionerate limits wherein special puja and religious programmes will be held to mark the event. The police personnel and officers have been deployed at 131 sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits throughout the day. 

A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been deployed to make continuous patrolling within the city and immediately attend to any incident.

The Commissioner said that check posts have been set up at 14 places. As a part of security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies. The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out, added the commissioner.

Further, he said that no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs. In order to instil confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches have already been held at various places, said Agrawal.

He said strict watch is being kept over banners and flexes put up in the city in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure safety of respective flexes mounted by them.

Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has ordered for the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am of January 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

nitishkumar.jpg

Even as BJP has intensified its effort to dismantle opposition block I.N.D.A. and break Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan by allying again with the Janata Dal (United) once again, Nitish Kumar is most likely to retain the Chief Minister’s post in the potential National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state with two Deputy CMs from the BJP as per the post-2020 Assembly polls formula.

The BJP is likely to give representation to a leader from an Extremely Backward Class (EBC), most likely appointing former Deputy CM Renu Devi who is from the Nonia community. 

In 2020, Renu Devi became Bihar’s first woman Deputy CM and served in the post till August 2022, when Nitish switched over to the Mahagathbandhan to bring an end to the NDA government. 

According to party insiders, there is no unanimity yet over the choice of the second Deputy CM. Among the leaders being considered are former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, current Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, and current MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar is most likely to tender his resignation and stake a fresh claim to form the government on Sunday, according to sources, with the BJP and the JD(U) likely to hold party meetings and later convene a meeting of the alliance to choose Nitish as its leader. Sushil Kumar Modi and Sinha have said they will go with whatever decision the BJP’s central leadership takes in the interest of the party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Congress and the three Left parties have 114 MLAs, just eight short of a simple majority in the House of 243 members. The JD(U) with 45 MLAs and the BJP with 78 legislators and the support of one Independent legislator has 124 MLAs, more than the simple majority. 

Sources said the RJD might reach out to some JD(U) MLAs to stop Nitish from forming the government with the BJP. RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, however, strongly dismissed it saying, “We do not engage in such things. But we also want Nitish Kumar to clarify things.”

Meanwhile, Nitish attended the customary high tea function organised by Bihar Governor R V Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav did not attend the function. In a message to the Opposition INDIA alliance, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha told reporters, “Though we are still with the INDIA bloc, it should introspect why things are going wrong.”

Ball in Modi-Shah’s court

However, the Bihar state unit of the BJP has reportedly voiced reservations about the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA. Senior state leaders, including state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, flew to Delhi Thursday evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is obvious that the JD(U) has initiated talks with the BJP’s top brass on rejoining the NDA, a move most state leaders countered at the meeting,” a BJP leader said. 

The state unit, according to the leader, told Shah that there were several factors working in BJP’s favour at the moment: the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the euphoria over the Ram mandir, and central government schemes.

“Amit Shah gave them a patient hearing but did not say anything. Of course, all state BJP leaders will fall in line if the central leadership takes the call,” the leader added.

There is, however, a minority view within the state BJP leadership, which favours Kumar’s entry. They believe that the BJP can now win 28 to 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a total of 40 seats. But the influence of Kumar may bump up that number to 35 because of the complete consolidation of the economically backward classes (EBCs), another BJP leader present at the meeting said. “It will also deliver a death blow to the INDIA bloc as the man, who initiated its formation, will walk out and into the BJP,” he added.

Nitish Kumar, it is learnt, has been in favour of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bihar. But his idea, according to a source, was rejected by coalition partner Lalu Prasad Yadav. BJP sources indicated the party was not in favour of dissolving the assembly, and if Kumar was inducted, he would remain CM sans the home and personnel departments till 2024. The nitty-gritty of the were still being worked out, they maintained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.