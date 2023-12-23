  1. Home
  Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of brutally assaulting wife a day after wedding

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of brutally assaulting wife a day after wedding

News Network
December 23, 2023

bindra.jpg

Noida: Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday. The police said they are investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe.

Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened in this matter, my brother-in-law locked the room with my sister, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he said.

Kwatra also alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister's mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A senior police officer said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief).

"We have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the facts. Necessary action would be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

News Network
December 12,2023

Kerarla.jpg

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is sending these people to hurt him physically. Khan said that his vehicle was hit with hands by members of SFI (Students Federation of India) and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) on both sides after being surrounded by them on Monday.

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," Kerala Governor said.

He added, “Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly".

Khan also accused the state police of colluding with them under the direction of the Chief Minister.

“They came before my car. They hit my car from both sides. I got down. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them? When I got down they all got into their jeeps and they ran away," Governor Khan said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle the Kerala Governor by the members of the student and youth organisations of Vijayan's party.

"SFI and DYFI criminals tried to manhandle Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Trivandrum City yesterday and today," Surendran said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue.

A pro-RSS leader

Arif Mohammed Khan, who proudly recalls his close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1986 and asks as to why he cannot have friendly relations with the outfit. 

Khan had earlier said there are people in various Raj Bhavans in the country who are openly and officially affiliated with the RSS.

News Network
December 19,2023

advanijoshi.jpg

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, veteran BJP stalwarts who spearheaded the Ram Temple agitation in the early 1990s, have been “requested not to come” to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the temple next month because of their advanced age, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

They have accepted the trust's request, he added.

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Advani, 96, is a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 1990, he embarked on Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to press for his party's demand for the temple.
In the general elections next year, the BJP emerged as the second largest party after the Congress.

Murli Manohar Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, is also a founding member of the BJP.

