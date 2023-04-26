  1. Home
  2. ‘Muslim quota is unconstitutional’: Karnataka BJP govt tells Supreme Court

News Network
April 26, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Karnataka government defended before the Supreme Court its decision to scrap reservation on the sole basis of religion for Muslim community, saying it is  unconstitutional and contrary to the mandate of Article 14 to 16 of the Constitution of India.

Such a decision is also against the principles of social justice and secularism, it said.

The state government, however, pointed out the groups within the Muslim community who were found to be backward and found mention in Group I of the 2002 reservation order continued to enjoy the benefits of reservation. 

"Merely because reservations have been provided in the past on the basis of religion, it is no ground to continue the same for perpetuity, more so when it is on the basis of an unconstitutional principle," it said, contending that to provide the quota to the community was not justified.

Maintaining that the power to classify a group of citizens as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) has to be constitutionally exercised in accordance with the provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, it contended that assuming for the moment that any of the commissions had recommended for the inclusion of Muslims as Backward castes, the same does not denude the power of the State Government to take a decision in accordance with law.

In an affidavit to the challenge to the validity of its March 27 order, the state government said the power has been constitutionally conferred upon the state government to provide for protection to the Backward Classes. 

The government asserted that reservation can be provided to the Socially and Educationally backward classes in society who have been historically deprived and discriminated against within the society. "The same cannot be equated with an entire religion," it said.

The Karnataka government also pointed out there is no reservation given to Muslim community on the basis of religion as a whole in the Central List. 

"Even throughout the country, it is believed verily, except State of Kerala, there is no state that provides for reservation for the Muslim community as a whole," the state government said. 

There are various communities from the Muslim religion who are included in the SEBC which also continues to be the case in Karnataka. As such, the same in itself shows that the reservation solely on the basis of religion is not the practice followed anywhere in the country except Kerala and in the State of Karnataka, till recently, it added. 

"Reservation solely on the basis of religion is also contrary to the principles of social justice. The concept of social justice aims to protect those who are deprived and discriminated against within the society. Including within the said ambit an entire religion would be an antithesis to the concept of social justice and the ethos of the Constitution. Therefore reservation cannot be extended to any community on the sole basis of religion," it said.

The provision of reservation on the basis of religion would also be contrary to the concept of secularism. Further it would be violative of right to equality and non-discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, gender etc, it added.

The state government further said the issue of reservations has anyway undergone a radical shift with the introduction of reservation on the basis of economic criteria (EWS) by virtue of the 103rd Amendment. It is pertinent to state that the said amendment has been upheld by this Court in Janhit Abhiyan Vs Union of India, (2022). Therefore, the Muslim community suffers no prejudice as they can avail the benefit of EWS reservation which is 10 per cent. 

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court permitted the reservation for only limited identifiable communities amongst Muslims and not the entire religion, it pointed out.

"The petitioners herein have sought to give a colour to the exercise in question which is completely baseless. The timing of the decision, etc, are immaterial without the petitioners clearly demonstrating that the reservation on the basis of religion is constitutional and permissible," it said.

The state government also said that its March 27 order was passed following the High Court's order on March 23.

The initial inclusion of Muslim community into the category of Other Backward Classes in 1979 was contrary to the recommendations of the first backward class commission headed by L G Havanur. The said inclusion has thereafter been continued subsequently primarily on the ground of economic backwardness. It is pertinent to state that the constitutional scheme at that stage did not contemplate reservations to economically weaker sections, it said. 

News Network
April 20,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Former minister and sitting Mangaluru MLA U T khader, former Mangauru South MLA J R Lobo and former Bantwal MLA B Ramanath Rai today filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Hundreds of Congress workers took part in a rally in support of Mr Khader ahead of nomination filing. Flanked by local Congress leaders, he filed nomination in Ullal civic body. 

Prior to nomination filing, Mr Khader addressed a public meet at Ullal Bail and termed the May 10 poll as a clash between good and evil. 

On the other hand Lobo offered pooja rituals at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. Lobo also visited various religious centres including churches, temples and mosques.

A large number of people gathered for a procession from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru City Corporation office where Lobo filed his nomination.

Speaking to media Lobo said that development of the city was his priority. “Irrespective of caste and religion, people should live in harmony. Investors should come forward to invest in the city-based projects through which youth will get employment. Also, it will prevent the youth from going out of the city in search of jobs,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession in Bantwal ahead of former minister B Ramanath Rai filed nomination papers in Mini Vidhana Soudha in BC Road. The procession began from Bantwala Sri Venkataramana Temple.  

News Network
April 20,2023

Sanaa, Apr 20: Nearly 90 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a deadly stampede that broke out in Yemen's capital during a charity distribution in the holy month of Ramadan. 

The latest tragedy to strike the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least "85 were killed and more than 322 were injured" after the stampede in the Bab al-Yemen district of Sanaa, a Huthi security official said.

"Women and children were among the dead," he told AFP on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

A second health official confirmed the toll.

An AFP correspondent in the Huthi-controlled capital said the incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed.

Security forces deployed heavily around the area as people flocked to the scene hoping to locate relatives but they were barred from accessing the site.

The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel's Saba news agency.

Authorities have called for an investigation.

The Huthi's interior ministry did not provide an exact toll but said "dozens of people were killed due to a stampede during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants".

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex as people clamoured around them.

Civil war broke out in Yemen in 2014, when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognised government.

Fighting has eased dramatically since a six-month, UN-brokered truce last year, even after it expired in October.

But the war unleashed what the United Nations describes as one of the world's worst humanitarian tragedies.

More than two-thirds of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN, including government employees in Huthi-controlled areas who haven't been paid civil servant salaries in years.

Over 21.7 million people -- two-thirds of the country -- need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

The stampede tragedy dims the cheer of a massive prisoner exchange between the country's warring parties that saw nearly 900 detainees freed over the weekend.

On Monday, more than 100 other prisoners of war were flown from Saudi Arabia to Yemen.

News Network
April 12,2023

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Rajkot Zoological Park and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, new species of birds and animals arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday.

According to Pilikula Biological Park director HJ Bhandary, the park has received an Asiatic lion, two wolves, golden jackal, comb duck, and silver pheasant and golden pheasant birds. 

The park on the other hand is sending four wild dogs, a leopard, two civet cats, four reticulated pythons, four mountain snakes, vine snakes and sand boa to Rajkot. The wolf that arrived is endangered. We are happy that the wild dogs and hyenas that arrived at the park are breeding. 

With the funding from Reliance Foundation, a huge enclosure will be built for the wolves, Bhandary said.

For the time being, the newly arrived animals will be under quarantine, and will soon be available for public display. Under the animal exchange programme, four white black-bucks and four nilgai arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra, about a month ago.

