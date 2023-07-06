  1. Home
  Muslim World League leader Sheikh al-Issa to address gathering in India, hold meeting with NSA Ajit Doval

July 7, 2023

New Delhi, July 7: Top Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval would address a gathering in Delhi that would likely focus on civilizational dialogue, peace and tolerance.

Top officials said that al-Issa would arrive in New Delhi on July 10 and meet the NSA Doval for a one-on-one meeting in the evening.

They said that on July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of Khusro Foundation, al-Issa would address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at B S Abdur Rahman Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road.

NSA Doval would also address the gathering, the officials said.

They said that given his previous work as Minister of Justice, Saudi Arabia, and Secretary General Muslim World League, he is expected to speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilisations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence, and religious pluralism.

The officials said that many invitees including senior academics from various universities are showing keen interest in the event in view of Dr Issa’s nuanced stance on various critical issues facing the Muslim world.

As per sources, Dr al-Issa is expected to meet India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He would also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekananda International Foundation.

“He might visit Akshardham Temple and also meet some prominent personalities. During his stay in Delhi he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri,” the sources said.

Officials said that an important part of his engagement would be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday prayers.

They said that he is also scheduled to visit Agra on July 6, 2023.

al-Issa is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar, and reformist.

Before being appointed Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, Excellency, he oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and for the rights of women.

An alumnus of the prestigious Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, al-Issa has a master’s degree and a PhD in Comparative Judicial Studies.

An esteemed figure in global affairs al-Issa is widely recognised for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organisation representing Muslims worldwide, al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

Religious leaders, government officials, and international organisations have commended him for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.

Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy M Dolan referred to al-Issa as the “most eloquent spokesperson in the Islamic world for reconciliation and friendship among the religions of the world”.

Ndileka Mandela, granddaughter of Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela and head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, praised al-Issa as a "remarkable voice for Muslim tolerance and moderation”.

In January 2020, he led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.

In July 2022, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed al-Issa the Khateeb of Hajj 1443 Hijri to deliver the Hajj sermon from the pulpit of Masjid Nimra.

The Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims in the world and al-Issa used the opportunity to advocate a moderate message of Islam promoting harmony and compassion.

Under al-Issa's guidance, Muslim World League arranged a discussion and debate forum in Riyadh in May 2022 titled ‘Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers’ where the participants denounced the idea of an “inevitable clash of civilisations” due to religious issues.

The Charter of Makkah, endorsed in 2019 by 1000 religious scholars representing 128 countries, was an effort led by the Muslim World League under al-Issa to create a set of principles that support anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and legislation against hate and violence.

Since taking over the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa has received a number of awards and recognitions from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials.

In 2020, The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named al-Issa one of the most influential Muslims globally in its 2020 edition of ‘The Muslim 500: The World’s Most Influential Muslims’.

al-Issa received the 2018 Galileo International Award from the Galileo Foundation in Florence, Italy for his international achievements and leadership in promoting religious and cultural unity.

July 3,2023

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

July 6,2023

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

June 25,2023

Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. PM Modi arrived in Cairo of Egypt on Saturday for a two-day State visit – a first bilateral visit by any Indian prime minister in the past 26 years -- during which the two countries seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. PM Modi was received by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly who welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. After landing in Cairo, PM Modi tweeted: “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt…I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

An enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed the prime minister to the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' as he arrived at his hotel in Cairo. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted PM Modi with 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay', which the prime minister listened to carefully and also appreciated her.

Later on Saturday, PM Modi met the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by PM Mostafa Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.

During the meeting, the talks were focussed on range of areas including “trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties."

After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community. Later, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. With him, PM Modi discussed extremism and radicalisation.

PM Modi has also met some prominent personalities in Egypt. PM Modi met “Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region" who later said he found the prime minister to be an “unbelievable man, wise, humble and with great vision."

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and spent nearly half an hour there.

PM Modi has also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi has also visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to honour the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. Paying a floral tribute, PM Modi signed the visitor's book at the Cemetery. Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt.

