Muslim World League Sec-Gen praises PM Modi’s 'passionate perspective' on INCLUSIVE growth!

News Network
July 12, 2023

New Delhi, July 12: A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday hailed the PM's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Al-Issa said he had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM on a variety of issues, including ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture.

"I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth," the Muslim World League Secretary-General said.

There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source and reason, as peace and prosperity in our diverse world can only be achieved with aware and comprehensive citizenship, he said.

"Also, I elaborated upon the details of this important meeting in my lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, which was delivered after the meeting with His Excellency the PM; it was attended by senior scholars, both Muslim and non-Muslim, along with thinkers and politicians-coming from different states of India-who valued and appreciated the lecture," Al-Issa said.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said, "PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress."

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Makkah, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion. 

News Network
July 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jul 11: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has demanded that the draft copy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be made available to all stakeholders and public before any discussion on the matter is initiated.

At a meeting held to discuss the pros and cons of the implementation of the UCC on Sunday, Christian leaders of the Diocese pointed out that the community is not able to answer the queries and submit suggestions to the Law Commission of India (LCI) as a draft of the UCC is not available. The Mangalore Diocese has resolved that there is no need for an urgent implementation of the UCC.

“A committee involving members from all stakeholders, including the Christians, should be formed to hold a larger consultation on the constitutional significance and positive impacts of the UCC prior to its implementation. Personal law is part of the religious practices of the Indian Christians. The proposed UCC is an unwarranted intervention into the Christian religion,” the diocese noted.

Article 25, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution ensures the rights of the minority. Christian personal law is based on the religion and practices of the Christian community and it is protected under the Constitution of India. The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of the Indian Christians, the meet resolved.

Former Karnataka high court judge John Michael D’Cunha delivered the keynote address and advocate MP Noronha coordinated the interaction with community members. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the law commission on the resolutions adopted based on the suggestions of the community members.

Mangalore Diocese bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, vicar general Maxim Noronha, chancellor Victor George D’Souza, former MLA JR Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, opposition leader of Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen D’Souza were present.

News Network
July 5,2023

Mumbai, July 5: As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said. The number will increase further, the sources said. Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'. Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday. Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them. 

News Network
July 4,2023

New Delhi, June 4: In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sources said Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.

Jakhar replaces Ahwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash.

The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in the Congress and a minister in the UPA government.

The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig. 

