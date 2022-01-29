  1. Home
  2. Navjot Sidhu is ‘a cruel person’ who deserted mother for money, alleges his sister ahead of polls

News Network
January 28, 2022

sistersidhu.jpg

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” her mother for the "sake of money" in her old age. Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her out along with her mother in 1986 after their father died. Her mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming," Suman Tur said.

Suman Tur alleged that Sidhu cut ties with them for property. "My father had left assets including a house [and] land besides pension," she said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she added.

Calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a "cruel person", Suman Tur claimed that he lied about the separation of her parents in an interview in 1987.

"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," Tur said.

Suman Tur demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "My mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father," Tur said.

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn't open the door.

"I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother," Suman Tur said.

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," she said.

Suman Tur's allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.

News Network
January 25,2022

New Delhi, Jan 25: India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below the 3-lakh mark on Tuesday as the nation logged 2,55,874 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 614 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said that active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71, 898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent, it said.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far is over 162.92 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The 614 new fatalities include 171 from Kerala, 46 from Tamil Nadu and 45 from Punjab, the data stated.

A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala, 38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,375 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

News Network
January 14,2022

Two more legislators, belonging to the Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP, have resigned just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place next month.

Following his resignation, Chaudhary Amar Singh said: "This government is a liar and no development has been done. I met Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. Soon more people will join us."

He is likely to contest his Shohratgarh seat in Siddhartha Nagar on an SP ticket.

The other Apna Dal MLA R K Verma, who represents the Vishwanath Ganj seat of Pratapgarh, also announced that he is leaving the party.

Both the legislators blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for their leaving the alliance.

With the two new resignations, a total of 12 MLAs from the ruling alliance in Uttar Pradesh have quit, blaming the state government of being anti-backward.

Ten BJP MLAs, including three ministers, have quit the BJP since Tuesday.

It started with the exit of top minister Swami Prasad Maurya, followed by three MLAs close to him on the same day - Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma, and Brijesh Prajapati.

On Wednesday, another state minister Dara Singh Chauhan and MLA Avatar Singh Bhadana quit. Bhadana joined the RLD, an ally of the SP.

On Thursday, Minister Dharam Singh Saini, and three other BJP MLAs - Vinay Shakya, Mukesh Verma and Bala Awasthi - also left the party.

All three ministers who have quit are key OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders, claiming that the interests of the community are being neglected.

