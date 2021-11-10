  1. Home
  2. Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb': Fadnavis has links with underworld; ex-CM shielded fake note racket

Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb': Fadnavis has links with underworld; ex-CM shielded fake note racket

News Network
November 10, 2021

nabfadnavis.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 10: Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect Sameer Wakhede.

Malik accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics" and said that after demonitisation DRI raided places at BKC and seized Rs 14.56 crore fake notes but the Leader of Opposition and the then CM buried the case. 

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure," said Nawab Malik. 

The NCP leader said that he wanted to know how an IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has been posted in Mumbai for the last 14 years. 

Malik alleged that a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang Riyaz Bhati was caught with double passports at an airport but no action was taken against him. He further said Bhati has been seen in photos with Devendra Fadnavis and he even attended an event where PM Modi was also present. 

"How did he get access?" Malik asked.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge stoutly denied by the NCP politician.

Malik has been levelling a string of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and 19 others were arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case.

More details to follow...

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 7,2021

Mumbai, Nov 7: NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, on Sunday, claimed that Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik made this statement during a press conference in Mumbai.

He also said that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, was the mastermind of the drugs-on-cruise case and he was a partner of Wankhede for ransom and extortion.

Stating that the case was actually a ‘kidnapping and ransom’ case, Malik said that Aryan did not buy any ticket for the cruise party, but it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him on the cruise.

The developments come days after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2021

China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving China.

These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China border have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media, it stated.

The report also specifically points out that China has attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through India's "increased infrastructure development" near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Asserting that its deployments to the LAC were in response to Indian provocation, Beijing has refused to withdraw any forces until India's forces have withdrawn behind its version of the LAC and ceased infrastructure improvements in the area, it stated.

Chinese state-controlled media forcefully asserted China's intent to refuse any territorial concessions demanded by India.

"PRC (People's Republic of China) officials, through official statements and state media, had also sought unsuccessfully to prevent India from deepening its relationship with the US during and subsequent to the standoff, while accusing India of being a mere 'instrument' of US policy in the region," it stated.

The department also asserted that Chinese officials have warned US officials to not interfere with their relationship with India.

Elaborating about India and China border dispute in the last 18 months, it stated that despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.

The report stated that tensions with India along the LAC sparked an ongoing standoff between Chinese and Indian troops in mid-May 2020, which lasted through the winter.

The standoff escalated on June 15, 2020, after a skirmish ensued in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh between the Indian Army and PLA troops that resulted in casualties on both sides, including the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

In February 2021, the Central Military Commission (CMC) announced posthumous awards for four PLA soldiers, "though the total number of PRC casualties remains unknown".

The current standoff between the two nations resulted in the first deaths in the last 45 years.

Despite agreements to disengage in the spring of 2021, both sides maintain troops along the LAC as Corps Commander-level negotiations progress slowly.

The report stated that differing perceptions of border demarcations along the LAC joined with recent infrastructure construction, led to multiple unarmed clashes, an ongoing standoff, and military buildups on both sides of the border.

It also stated that throughout the standoff, PRC officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasising Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India.

The PRC seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the US.

As of June 2021, the PRC and India continue to maintain large-scale deployments along the LAC and make preparations to sustain these forces while disengagement negotiations have made limited progress, the report stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2021

 

20211031_115200.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 31: It was a tearful adieu for youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar, as the Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours early in the morning on Sunday, October 31. 

Puneeth was laid to rest close to his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, and mother Parvathamma at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Puneeth’s funeral procession started around 6 am on Sunday and the final rites were conducted at around 7:30 am. 

Puneeth was given full state honors and the Indian flag was handed over to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, were present at the studio. 

Members from the film industry — Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Lakhs of people from across the city as well as far-reaching areas of the state had converged at the Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains had been kept. In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Puneeth suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Though a limited number of people were allowed inside Kanteerava Studio on Sunday when his last rites were carried out, Puneeth’s fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium and stood atop terraces of the neighbouring buildings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their Power Star.

Before he was laid to rest, Chief Minister Bommai was seen kissing Puneeth’s forehead. In a tweet, Bommai said, “Before the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar, an emotional farewell was said. Be born again Appu. Another popular Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted saying, “Puneeth… Our dear Appu. Go in peace and Rest in power my friend.”

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, who broke down as he was being laid to rest. They both shared a special bond as they frequently spent time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together. Actor Yash was also present at the final rites. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.