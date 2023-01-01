  1. Home
  2. NCW received nearly 31,000 plaints of crimes against women in 2022; 54.5 per cent from UP alone

NCW received nearly 31,000 plaints of crimes against women in 2022; 54.5 per cent from UP alone

News Network
January 1, 2023

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, according to NCW data accessed by PTI.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.

The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2022

airsuvidha.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 28: India plans to re-start the “Air Suvidha” portal for Covid-negative declaration for passengers coming from six Asian countries, including China, from next week after 39 passengers tested positive in random screening at the airports in the last two days, Union Health Ministry sources said on Wednesday, noting that the government was apprehending a rise in the Covid-19 cases over the next few weeks.

The portal would be operational for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore, sources said. The next few days would be utilised to improve the screening and logistics facilities at airports and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would visit Delhi airport on Thursday for a review.

In the last two days, more than 6,000 people were screened at the airports, of which 39 tested positive. The Centre, however, is unlikely to introduce the universal mask mandate and no decision has been taken on the fourth booster dose for doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 for international passengers to share their negative RT-PCR test results details before they embark on the journey, but it was discontinued in November this year. Once it restarts, travelers from these six countries would have to upload their RT-PCR negative certificates before boarding.

The random screening at airports would continue.

Sources said the ministry would closely watch the Covid-19 scenario for the next 40 days as it would be critical to determine whether BF-17 – the SARS-CoV-2 variant causing havoc in China – would cause a surge in India.

The health ministry sources, however, didn’t respond to queries on whether the government plans to increase the level of testing to pick up the early signals of a surge. So far, the government only ordered random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers besides asking the states to send more samples for genetic sequencing.

A nationwide dry-run of India’s Covid-19 preparedness on Tuesday has revealed availability of more than 2.79 lakh isolation beds and nearly 2.45 lakh oxygen-supported beds. In addition, there are nearly 65,000 ICU beds and 50,000 ICU beds with functional ventilators. “But even with a surge, the number of hospitalisations would be less this time,” the sources said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2022

india.jpg

Dubai, Dec 29: Starting January 1, 2023, negative RT-PCR test reports will be mandatory for passengers who are travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, according to reports quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

On Wednesday, health ministry sources said filling out Air Suvidha forms is also likely to be mandatory for these travellers from next week.

The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January, the sources said, adding that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave. Hospitals across the country on Tuesday (December 27) conducted mock drills to assess their pandemic preparedness.

At least 39 international fliers tested positive for Covid between December 24 and 26. Taking due cognisance of the global surge in cases, including China, the government had directed random testing of international passengers.

Dubai passengers tests positive

"Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai, tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of hail from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory," read a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Health department on Wednesday.

"Passengers of as many as 498 international flights were screened in the last three days (December 24, 25 and 26). A total of 1,780 swab samples were collected for Covid tests. The cumulative number of samples collected (from international fliers), so far, is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive for Covid is 39 and of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," a source told ANI on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya personally oversaw a mock dirll at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

"To make sure that there is no Covid surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also making necessary preparations in anticipation of a rise in Covid infections. Today, mock drills are being conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people receive proper treatment in the eent of a rise in cases," Mandaviya told reporters at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 22,2022

afghan.jpg

Riyadh, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia has called on Afghan caretaker government to reverse its decision on banning women from pursuing higher education in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed surprise and regret of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the decision to deny Afghan girls the right to university education.

The Kingdom said, “This decision raises surprise in all Islamic countries.”

“Banning women from higher education contradicts with giving Afghan women their full legal rights, foremost of which is the right to education that contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity for Afghanistan and its people,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher Education Ministry suspended access to universities by female students until further notice, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, Britain and the United Nations.

It further restricts women's access to formal education, as they were already excluded from most secondary schools.

OIC’s Taha expresses his grave concern

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his grave concern and denunciation of this disconcerting decision by the de facto Administration in Afghanistan to close down universities for girls and women for an unspecified period.

The move by the de facto government through its Ministry of Higher Education is all the more dismaying for the OIC, as the Secretary-General and his Special Envoy for Afghanistan have both repeatedly and insistently cautioned the de facto authorities against taking such a decision.

The latest such cautionary message was relayed by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan during his visit to Kabul in mid-November 2022.

Suspending access by female students to Afghanistan's universities, Taha believes, will go a long way in seriously denting the credibility of the government in place, just as it will deny Afghan girls and women their fundamental rights to education, employment, and social justice.

The OIC, though still committed to its engagement policy with the de facto administration, cannot but denounce the decision, calling on Kabul authorities to reverse it for the sake of maintaining consistency between their promises and actual decisions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.