  2. NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India

News Network
August 6, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 6: National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected India's 14th Vice President on Saturday. He secured 528 votes. Opposition pick Margaret Alva who got 182 votes has lost.

Dhankar reached Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence at 11 Akbar Road before the announcement of the results for the Vice Presidential Election.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the 16th Vice Presidential election, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

Described as ‘Kisan-Putra (farmer’s son)’ by the BJP, Dhankhar had said that he had never thought that a person like him with a modest background” would get the opportunity to serve as the second highest Constitutional post.

“I was born in a farmer’s family. I had to walk around 6km to my school,” said Dhankhar, who recently quit as West Bengal Governor.

He was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019.

Around 93 per cent polling was recorded in the vice presidential election on Saturday, with more than 50 MPs not exercising their franchise.

Officials said of the total 780 MPs, as many as 725 MPs voted till 5 pm when the polling concluded.

The Trinamool Congress, which has 39 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had already announced its decision to abstain from the election.

However, two of its MPs -- Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari -- broke ranks and cast their ballots.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK had announced support for Dhankhar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) extended support to Alva.

Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am.

The counting of votes began at 6 pm.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential election.

The two Houses of Parliament together have a sanctioned strength of 788 MPs, of which there are eight vacancies in the Upper House.

The Vice President of India is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

News Network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two more suspects have been arrested by the Dakshina Kannada police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested are Saddam, 32 yrs, from Pallimajalu, Bellare and Haris, 42, yrs, resident of Pallimajalu, Bellare. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 4.

The police had arrested Shafiq and Zakir on July 28. After taking police custody of these arrested, investigation was on and based on further evidence, the police arrested Saddam and Haris.

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 28: Two youths have been formally arrested by the police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare, Sullia. 

The arrested have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. The duo was picked up from Kasargod.

So far, 21 persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

News Network
July 23,2022

New Delhi: Kangaroo courts on TV debates and social media were taking the country backwards, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday, in searing criticism that called their behaviour "biased", "ill-informed" and "agenda-driven".

The remarks assume great significance following the backlash to a verdict earlier this month on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad, which the Supreme Court said had stoked communal tension across the country.

"There are concerted campaigns in social media against judges. Judges may not react immediately. Please don't mistake it to be a weakness or helplessness," Justice Ramana said, delivering a lecture at an academic event in Ranchi.

"New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between the right and the wrong, the good and the bad and the real and the fake," the Chief Justice said.

"Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide," he said.

"Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy," he added.

The Chief Justice said biased views being spread by the media were weakening democracy and harming the system. "In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected," he said.

"By overstepping and breaching your responsibility, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards," Justice Ramana said.

Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, the top judge said, adding, "Whereas electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. Still, worse is social media."

Urging the media to self-regulate, he said, "It is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise the nation."

