  'Need to protect her liberty': Nupur Sharma not to be arrested for now, says Supreme Court

July 19, 2022

New Delhi, July 19: In a U-turn, the Supreme Court of India today granted suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs/complaints filed against her in several states over her provocative remarks on the Prophet Muhammad made during a TV debate show.

Nupur Sharma cannot be arrested in the nine cases against her over her comments on Prophet Muhammad, the court said and asked various states to respond to her request to combine multiple FIRs against her into one.

The Supreme Court will take up Nupur Sharma's request on August 10 and until then, no new cases can be filed.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam are the states that have been asked to respond to her case.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that she had been facing increasing threats to her life since the court's scathing order on July 1.

"There is ever increasing threat to her safety. No amount of security could help her. Whatever happened in Supreme Court last time may have happened. But there is a real and genuine threat now. In Bengal also there is an FIR against her," said Nupur Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh.

After the July 1 order, she pleaded, there had been instances like an Ajmer Dargah employee threatening on video to slit her throat and another UP resident abusing her and threatening to behead her.

"More FIRs have been registered in Bengal and the Kolkata police has issued a look out circular against her due to which she apprehends her immediate arrest and denial of opportunity to approach different High Courts to seek the quashing of FIRs," the lawyer said.

"There are already laid down laws on how there cannot be multiple FIRs for same offence," Mr Singh argued.

"On July 1 we had given liberty to the petitioner to seeking other legal remedies. But now she points out that it's become impossible for her to seek other legal remedies. And there is an immediate need to protect her life and liberty," said Justice Surya Kant.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the judges had said.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the Supreme Court had said.

July 18,2022

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday declared a state of emergency in the country with immediate effect, ahead of the July 20 election for the post of the president which fell vacant after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation following the popular public uprising against him.

The government gazette number 2288/30 dated Jul 17 was issued Monday morning.

The 225-member Parliament is expected to elect the new president on July 20.

The president is empowered to impose emergency regulations in part 2 of the public security ordinance which says “(a) if the president is of the opinion that the police are inadequate to deal with a situation he may gazette an order calling out the armed forces to maintain public order”.

This means that security forces gain the power to search, arrest seize and remove weapons and explosives, and enter and search premises or persons.

July 14,2022

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, July 14, 2022 making it the first such case to be reported in the country.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the infection was diagnosed in a person who returned from the UAE three days ago. The infected person had come into contact with another confirmed case in the UAE. The case was confirmed after the person’s samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said the minister.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. MPX was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Hence the name monkeypox. The monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox, belonging to the orthopoxvirus genus in the family poxviridae.

The confirmed case, a native of Kollam, has been isolated after he developed symptoms of the disease. He has been admitted to an isolated facility at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. Eleven people who have been in touch with the infected person on his return from the UAE on Tuesday have been under observation, said the minister.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6 per cent. It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Normally, the virus is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection that was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness. The symptoms of the disease are fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications.

July 9,2022

Riyadh, July 9: King Salman of Saudi Arabia today delivered his traditional greetings as the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Adha.

In an address on Saudi state television, King Salman noted that the Kingdom had been able to increase the number of pilgrims this year to a total of a million — from inside and outside the country — due to positive efforts made in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that precautionary measures were still being taken into account to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The king prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and praised the efforts of everyone involved in facilitating the annual event.

The pilgrims returned to Mina on Saturday after an emotional day on the plains of Arafat, performing prayers and supplicating to Allah. They will continue to perform the Hajj rites over the next few days, including the “stoning of the devil” ritual at the Jamrat complex.

This year's Hajj was the first time the number of pilgrims had reached a million since the pandemic. In 2020 when COVID-19 placed the entire planet into a standstill, the Kingdom allowed only 1,000 selected pilgrims to perform Hajj. In 2021, the number was raised to 60,000 fully vaccinated pilgrims.

