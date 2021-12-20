  1. Home
Need to rebuild Hindu temples destroyed by Portuguese, says Goa CM

News Network
December 21, 2021

Panaji, Dec 21: With the state Assembly polls months away, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that efforts need to be made to rebuild temples destroyed by the Portuguese during their colonial rule.

Speaking at a state government function in the precinct of the Mangueshi temple in South Goa, Sawant also said that Hindu culture and temple culture needed to be preserved.

"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," the Sawant said.

"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," Sawant said.

Several temples in the coastal state were relocated to escape religious persecution by the Portuguese rulers. Portuguese colonial rule of Goa ended after 451 years in 1961.

"We are fortunate for our ancestors who decided to save our god, to provide security for him in another place and re-establish it in another place during the cruel Portuguese regime," he added.

December 10,2021

Dec 10: Voting is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray.

The polling that began at 8 am will go on till 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chickmagalur.

The electorate for this election comprises elected members of urban and rural local bodies, and unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, council contests are decided by preferential votes.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — will end on January 5 next year.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats, needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri, during the recent assembly bypolls. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

With the aim to get a majority in the Council, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy recently said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 assembly election. 

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. 

December 8,2021

Mukeshmodiadani.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 8: India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with the top 1 per cent of the population holding more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half just 13 per cent, according to a report. 

The report, titled 'World Inequality Report 2022', has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

It further said India is now among the most unequal countries in the world.

 The report pointed out that the average national income of the Indian adult population is Rs 204,200. While the bottom 50 per cent earns Rs 53,610, the top 10 per cent earns more than 20 times (Rs 1,166,520).

"While the top 10 per cent and top 1 per cent hold respectively 57 per cent and 22 per cent of total national income, the bottom 50 per cent share has gone down to 13 per cent.

 "India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with an affluent elite," it said.      

According to the report, average household wealth in India stands at Rs 983,010.

It observed that the deregulation and liberalisation policies implemented since the mid-1980s have led to "one of the most extreme increases in income and wealth inequality observed in the world". 

It also said gender inequalities in India are very high.  

"The female labor income share is equal to 18 per cent. This is significantly lower than the average in Asia (21 per cent, excluding China)," the report said, adding that this value is one of the lowest in the world, slightly higher than the average share in Middle East (15 per cent).

The world map of inequalities reveals that national average income levels are poor predictors of inequality -- among high-income countries, some are very unequal (such as the US), while other are relatively equal (Sweden).

"The same is true among low- and middle-income countries, with some exhibiting extreme inequality (Brazil and India), somewhat high levels (China) and moderate to relatively low levels (Malaysia, Uruguay)," it said.

The report noted that income and wealth inequalities have been on the rise nearly everywhere since the 1980s, following a series of deregulation and liberalisation programs which took different forms in different countries.

"The rise has not been uniform: certain countries have experienced spectacular increases in inequality (including the US, Russia and India) while others (European countries and China) have experienced relatively smaller rises," it said.

The report pointed out that in 2021, after three decades of trade and financial globalisation, global inequalities remain extremely pronounced.

"They are about as great today as they were at the peak of Western imperialism in the early 20th century," it said. 

Lucas Chancel, lead author of the report, said the Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the very wealthy and the rest of the population.

"Yet, in rich countries, government intervention prevented a massive rise in poverty, this was not the case in poor countries. This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty," he said.

December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

