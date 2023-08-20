  1. Home
  Neighbours beat up elderly Muslim couple to death after their son marries Hindu girl

Neighbours beat up elderly Muslim couple to death after their son marries Hindu girl

News Network
August 20, 2023

Sitapur, Aug 20: An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. 

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, died on the spot in the attack on Friday and all the accused fled from the spot.

Three people have been arrested in the case, and police say that the murder was allegedly a result of an affair between the victim's son and the daughter of one of the accused.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, police said.

"According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had eloped with Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He then married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

Police say that the three main accused have been arrest and a hunt is on for two more.

News Network
August 14,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

News Network
August 17,2023

train.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 17: RPF’s terrorist constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service and he was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Chaudhary was part of the force’s dog squad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and tortured him for no reason.

Superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules, he said.

During his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. In another incident, he withdrew money using a co-worker’s ATM card, the official said.

The decision to sack him was taken based on the train killing incident, he added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said. 

