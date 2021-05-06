  1. Home
New 'very infectious' covid strain spreading fast among younger age group in South India

News Network
May 6, 2021

The very infectious strains of coronavirus, B.1.617 and B.1, are currently found in the Covid-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults.

The N440K is neither a 'variant of interest' nor is virulent now, the state Health Department has said quoting a study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults. It is pertinent to note that Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update of April 25, issued by WHO, mentions about lineage B.1.617 as VOI (Variant of Interest) from India and doesn't mention about variant N440K," AP Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman K S Jawahar Reddy said in a statement.

Genome sequencing was carried out in CCMB, Hyderabad, for the samples collected from AP, Telangana and Karnataka. On average around 250 samples are being sent to CCMB from the labs of AP every month. "N440K Strain of coronavirus (B.1.36) was detected in June-July 2020. This strain was prevalent in December 2020 and January and February 2021 and dropped down drastically in March. Now the share of N440K among the positives is very minimal," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

He said research data so far did not establish that N440K was a variant of interest and very virulent. "If this variant is of such public health concern, it should have by now found a place in WHO as well as ICMR reports," he noted.

The Special Chief Secretary's statement came in the backdrop of reports, both in the media and social media, that the N440K variant of coronavirus was rampant in Andhra Pradesh and causing fatalities, besides a higher infection rate. 

News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: As Congress Candidate Basavanagouda Turvihal continued to increase the lead in the counting of votes polled in Maski assembly bypolls, BJP Candidate Pratapgouda Patil walked out of the counting centre.

Pratapgouda said the anti-incumbency factor is apparent in the constituency and the people of the constituency didn't give the vote for the BJP despite implementing several developmental works. 

The party leaders will introspect the reasons behind his defeat and will be abiding by the decision taken by the party, he added. Details awaited.

News Network
May 1,2021

Ahmadabad, May 1: At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday.

Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds.

There were around 50 other patients at the four- storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

"As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told PTI.

The 12 patients in the Covid-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama said.

It is not clear if the remaining six also died in the Welfare hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

The Covid-19 designated hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad and is being run by a trust.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, a fire official said. They were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 29,2021

nazeerahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 29: Within two hours of the death of a political activist from Ullal in Mangaluru taluk, his wife too passed away in the wee hours of Thursday (April 29).

The deceased are Nazeer Ahmed (62) and his wife Jameela (54), residents of Mastikatte in Ullal. 

Ahmed was a Congress leader in Ullal. Prior to joining Congress, he was a leader of Indian Union Muslim League for a prolonged period. 

Ahmed, who was suffering from fever and high blood pressure, was rushed to a private hospital in Thokkottu last night when his health condition worsened. However, he breathed his last around 12:30 p.m., family sources said. 

His wife was reportedly in a state of shock after seeing the mortal remains of her husband. At around 2:30 a.m. she suffered a heart attack and passed away at her residence, sources said.   

The last rites of the couple were held today at the graveyard near Ullal Dargah. 

