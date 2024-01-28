  1. Home
  2. Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM amid speculations of JDU-BJP re-alliance

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM amid speculations of JDU-BJP re-alliance

News Network
January 28, 2024

nitish.jpg

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold. 

Kumar resigned after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence. He also reportedly addressed the party workers at the meet.

Following the meeting, he visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

He is now likely to stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, according to reports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop after he fell prey to attention diversion tactics on board a KSRTC bus. 

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. 

He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 14,2024

pro-palestine.jpg

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets around the world on the “day of action,” calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Israeli aggression reached the 100-day mark.

The global day of action on Saturday saw demonstrations take place in various international capitals, including Washington DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Johannesburg, Abuja, Tokyo, Islamabad, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of protesters in one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations to date in the US capital, Washington, called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to stop US aid to Israel, as more than three months of Israeli offensive is killing 250 Palestinians per day.

Large crowds waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Ceasefire now,” and “Free Palestine,” while carrying banners and posters that read “End the War in Gaza.” Other signs said the Israeli government is practicing apartheid and charged US President Joe Biden with genocide.

Young protesters were wearing the traditional keffiyeh in solidarity with Palestinians.

London, meanwhile, saw its seventh National March for Palestine since October 7 as demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and demanded that the British government stop arming the Israeli regime.

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, representing refugees and displaced people, joining a group of Palestinian children, attended the demonstration.

“While the British public largely supports a ceasefire in Gaza, the UK’s politicians have continued to fund and support the genocide,” Jeanine Hourani, a member of the Palestine Youth Movement attending the march in London said.

UK ‘complicit’ in Israel’s crimes

Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, also joined the protesters calling for a ceasefire. He slammed the UK government for “complicity” with Israel.

“I stand before you with a broken heart but not a broken spirit,” Zomlot said addressing pro-Palestinian protesters in London as he described Palestine as a “nation of freedom fighters.”

He also congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

The London march was one of several others being held in European cities including Paris, Rome, Milan and Dublin, where thousands also marched along the Irish people to protest Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

Irish Protesters waved Palestinian flags, denouncing Israel’s genocidal crimes in Gaza, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They held placards critical of the Irish, US governments and Israeli regime.

In Rome, thousands of demonstrators descended on a boulevard near the famous Colosseum, with some carrying signs reading, “Stop Genocide.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters also lauded South Africa for bringing Israel’s brutal military onslaught against Gaza to the International Court of Justice.

At rallies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, people gathered at the United States embassy to send a message to Israel’s staunch ally. People carried placards that read “Stop the genocide,” as well as “Bombing children is not self-defense.”

Last month, the Malaysian government announced it would no longer allow Israeli-owned ships to dock in Malaysian ports. It also said any vessel en route to Israel would not be allowed to unload cargo at any Malaysian port.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the US embassy in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Similar protests took place in Johannesburg, South Africa as demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate. The crowd accused the US of complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people due to its military support of Israel since the war started.

The protest has been reinforced by South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court in The Hague began hearings on Thursday over a charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the UN court in December, asked judges Thursday to urgently declare that the Tel Aviv regime has breached its responsibilities under international law since October 7, when it launched hostilities in the besieged territory.

The relentless Israeli military aggression has so far killed at least 23,843 people in Palestine, more than 10,000 of whom are children, while 60,317 others have been wounded. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

nitishkumar.jpg

Even as BJP has intensified its effort to dismantle opposition block I.N.D.A. and break Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan by allying again with the Janata Dal (United) once again, Nitish Kumar is most likely to retain the Chief Minister’s post in the potential National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state with two Deputy CMs from the BJP as per the post-2020 Assembly polls formula.

The BJP is likely to give representation to a leader from an Extremely Backward Class (EBC), most likely appointing former Deputy CM Renu Devi who is from the Nonia community. 

In 2020, Renu Devi became Bihar’s first woman Deputy CM and served in the post till August 2022, when Nitish switched over to the Mahagathbandhan to bring an end to the NDA government. 

According to party insiders, there is no unanimity yet over the choice of the second Deputy CM. Among the leaders being considered are former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, current Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, and current MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar is most likely to tender his resignation and stake a fresh claim to form the government on Sunday, according to sources, with the BJP and the JD(U) likely to hold party meetings and later convene a meeting of the alliance to choose Nitish as its leader. Sushil Kumar Modi and Sinha have said they will go with whatever decision the BJP’s central leadership takes in the interest of the party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Congress and the three Left parties have 114 MLAs, just eight short of a simple majority in the House of 243 members. The JD(U) with 45 MLAs and the BJP with 78 legislators and the support of one Independent legislator has 124 MLAs, more than the simple majority. 

Sources said the RJD might reach out to some JD(U) MLAs to stop Nitish from forming the government with the BJP. RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, however, strongly dismissed it saying, “We do not engage in such things. But we also want Nitish Kumar to clarify things.”

Meanwhile, Nitish attended the customary high tea function organised by Bihar Governor R V Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav did not attend the function. In a message to the Opposition INDIA alliance, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha told reporters, “Though we are still with the INDIA bloc, it should introspect why things are going wrong.”

Ball in Modi-Shah’s court

However, the Bihar state unit of the BJP has reportedly voiced reservations about the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA. Senior state leaders, including state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, flew to Delhi Thursday evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is obvious that the JD(U) has initiated talks with the BJP’s top brass on rejoining the NDA, a move most state leaders countered at the meeting,” a BJP leader said. 

The state unit, according to the leader, told Shah that there were several factors working in BJP’s favour at the moment: the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the euphoria over the Ram mandir, and central government schemes.

“Amit Shah gave them a patient hearing but did not say anything. Of course, all state BJP leaders will fall in line if the central leadership takes the call,” the leader added.

There is, however, a minority view within the state BJP leadership, which favours Kumar’s entry. They believe that the BJP can now win 28 to 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a total of 40 seats. But the influence of Kumar may bump up that number to 35 because of the complete consolidation of the economically backward classes (EBCs), another BJP leader present at the meeting said. “It will also deliver a death blow to the INDIA bloc as the man, who initiated its formation, will walk out and into the BJP,” he added.

Nitish Kumar, it is learnt, has been in favour of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bihar. But his idea, according to a source, was rejected by coalition partner Lalu Prasad Yadav. BJP sources indicated the party was not in favour of dissolving the assembly, and if Kumar was inducted, he would remain CM sans the home and personnel departments till 2024. The nitty-gritty of the were still being worked out, they maintained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.