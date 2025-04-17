No appointments, no changes to waqf by user till next hearing: Supreme Court

  1. Home
Agencies
April 17, 2025

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of certain parts of the contentious Waqf law, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf boards and council, till the next date of hearing on May 5. The Chief Justice-led bench also said that the 'waqf by user' provision should not be denotified till then.

The Centre assured the Supreme Court that no appointments would be made to Waqf boards. The new law tweaks the composition of Waqf boards, making it compulsory to include non-Muslims as its members.

"SG (Tushar) Mehta assured that till the next date, no appointment shall take place to board and councils under the 2025 Act. He also assures that the status of waqfs, including waqf by user, already declared by notification or gazetted, shall not be changed," the court said in its order.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, sought 7-days' time to file a response. The court allowed the petitioners to file their rejoinder within five days after that.

April 16,2025

In a powerful courtroom exchange, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday sharply questioned the Centre over controversial changes in the Waqf Amendment Act, especially the provision that allows non-Muslims to be part of the Central Waqf Council.

The hearing was conducted by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and included Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The court is currently hearing 73 petitions filed against the amended law, which has stirred protests in several parts of the country.

Key Questions Raised by the Court

1. Should the Petitions Be Shifted to High Courts?

Chief Justice Khanna opened the hearing by asking:

•    Should these petitions be heard by a High Court?

•    What specific constitutional questions are the petitioners raising?

Petitioners Argue Violation of Religious Freedom

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that:

•    The new law violates Article 26 of the Constitution, which protects the right to manage religious affairs.

•    Giving the Collector judicial authority under the law is unconstitutional, since the Collector represents the government.

What Is 'Waqf by User' — And Why It's Controversial

•    Sibal explained that ‘Waqf by user’ refers to properties that have long been used for religious or charitable purposes and are thus treated as Waqf, even if no written deed exists.

•    The new law removes this recognition if the property is government land or under dispute — which he said undermines centuries of Islamic tradition.

•    “If a waqf was created 3,000 years ago, they’ll ask for the deed,” Sibal remarked.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi added that nearly half of India’s 8 lakh Waqf properties (approx. 4 lakh) are based on this concept.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the complexity, noting:

“We are told the Delhi High Court is built on Waqf land. There is misuse, yes—but there are genuine Waqfs too.”

Major Flashpoint: Inclusion of Non-Muslims in Waqf Council

“Will Muslims Be on Hindu Boards? Say It Openly” — Chief Justice Asks Centre

One of the strongest moments in the hearing came when the court questioned the Centre’s move to allow non-Muslims on the Central Waqf Council.

The Chief Justice asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta:

“Are you saying you will allow Muslims to be part of Hindu endowment boards? Say it openly.”

This pointed question was aimed at highlighting perceived inconsistencies in how religious communities are treated in administrative roles concerning religious institutions.

 Centre Defends the Law

•    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the law was thoroughly debated and passed in both Houses of Parliament after review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

•    However, the bench asked:

“If a ‘Waqf by user’ was validated earlier by a court, does the new law now void that?”

The court observed that ancient religious structures often have no documentation:

“You cannot undo something that has stood for centuries.”

Petitioners Request Partial Stay

•    The petitioners clarified they are not seeking to block the entire Act, only some controversial provisions.

Concern Over Rising Tensions

The Chief Justice also expressed alarm over violence and tensions triggered by the law.
“It is very disturbing,” he said.

When Mehta said “they think they can pressurize the system,” Sibal responded, “We don’t know who is pressuring whom.”

What Happens Next?
The Supreme Court will continue the hearing tomorrow. The court has emphasized that while there are cases of misuse, many Waqfs are genuine, and religious freedoms must be protected under the Constitution.

News Network
April 14,2025

Tumakuru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Sunday that the much-anticipated caste census report will be formally discussed at a special meeting of the state Cabinet scheduled for April 17. The meeting will focus on the findings and recommendations of the report, which has recently been circulated among ministers.

Speaking at Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Parameshwara noted that the caste census was conducted to ensure equitable access to essential services, education, and employment for downtrodden communities.

“The Congress government, between 2013 and 2018, spent crores of rupees to gather caste-based data from 1.37 crore families,” he said. “However, implementation was delayed by successive governments for various reasons.”

He emphasized the need for careful and informed deliberation and urged political leaders to avoid commenting on the report without studying it. “Nearly 80 per cent of the information in the report is accurate,” the Home Minister said, reinforcing the document’s credibility.

The Cabinet’s decision following the April 17 meeting could have far-reaching implications on Karnataka’s reservation policy and social equity framework.

Avantika Bhat | coastaldigest.com
April 8,2025

toppersofDK.jpg

Mangaluru: The academic excellence of Dakshina Kannada continues to shine as the district secured a commendable 93.57% pass percentage in the II PU examinations, placing it second among all districts in Karnataka. Although it stood first last year with 97.37%, the district has maintained a consistent record of high performance.

Over the past years, Dakshina Kannada's performance has been as follows: 95.33% in 2022-23, 88.02% in 2021-22 (a year in which all students were declared pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic), 90.91% in 2018-19, 91.41% in 2017-18, 89.92% in 2016-17, 90.48% in 2015-16, 93.09% in 2014-15, 86.04% in 2013-14, and 85.88% in 2012-13.

Behind the Performance

In-charge Deputy Director of the PU Department, Sridhar H G, attributed the results to collective efforts.

“The department constituted taluk-level Shaikshanika Samithis, which analyzed results college-wise and helped identify areas needing improvement. Remedial classes were held for weaker students. Both government and private PU colleges worked hard, aiming for better outcomes. The district has also produced state toppers in both science and commerce streams,” he said.

Science Stream Brilliance from DK

Among the brightest stars is Bindu Navale from Alva’s PU College, who topped the Science stream with 598 marks, sharing the top spot with two others. A dedicated and sincere student, Bindu said she remained calm and consistent throughout the academic year. Her teachers praised her meticulous approach and in-depth understanding of core subjects. She now plans to appear for national-level entrance exams to pursue a career in the medical field.

Commerce Achievers Who Made DK Proud

In the Commerce stream, Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda and Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, both from Alva’s PU College, secured 597 marks, earning their place among the state toppers. Pranay, who hails from Vijayapura, expressed deep gratitude for the academic environment at his college. He plans to pursue BCom with aspirations of cracking competitive exams. Vaishnavi, known for her consistent performance and disciplined study habits, aspires to explore the field of finance and management in the future.

Top Performers Speak

Shreevidya, a student of Government PU College, Kaniyoor, scored 595 in the Science stream. She said she had expected 598 marks and plans to apply for revaluation.

“I used to study three to four hours daily. Our lecturers supported us with study materials, which really helped. I aspire to clear the UPSC exam and will pursue BSc followed by MSc in Mathematics. I also write poems,” she said.

She is the daughter of Narayana A K and Shailashree.

Shreya S, a student of Expert PU College who hails from Hassan, scored 597 marks in Science. She plans to appear for NEET to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Her parents, Suresh and Savitha, are doctors.

P Yuktha Sree, a student of Vivekananda PU College, secured 593 marks in the Arts stream and expressed her delight at being one of the state toppers.

Hailing from Bengaluru, she said, “I was attentive in class and studied intensively during the final month. I plan to become an IAS officer and will pursue graduation along with UPSC coaching.”

Her principal, Mahesh, noted that Yuktha was diligent and often clarified her doubts with teachers.

Pramukh Tulupule, from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, scored 596 in Science.

“There was no pressure. I studied regularly, and mock tests conducted by our teachers helped a lot. I aim to become an engineer,” he shared.

Anoop Shawn Gomes, also from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, secured 596 marks in the Commerce stream.

Originally from Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru, he said, “The environment in the college and hostel was supportive. I plan to pursue BCom along with Chartered Accountancy.”

Other Toppers

Arts Stream:

Prakruthi N, Alva’s PU College – 591

G Lavanya, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Niriksha Ria Noronha, St Agnes College – 590

Thafhima Fathima, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Banavath Mayukha, Alva’s PU College – 589

Commerce Stream:

Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda, Alva’s PU College – 597

Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 597

Anoop Shawn Gomes, Excellent PU College, Moodbidri – 596

Hanshitha Shetty, St Aloysius PU College – 595

N Bindu Bhat, Canara PU College – 595

Priyamvrath Bhat, Vijaya PU College, Mulki – 595

Richa Ganesh Dalvi, Shakthi PU College – 595

Sannidhi Mangesh Shanbagh, Alva’s PU College – 595

Sharel Lavita Rodrigues, Alva’s PU College – 595

Vismaya Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 595

Adithi K, Excellent PU College – 594

Chaitanya N, Vivekananda PU College – 594

K S Siri Gowri, Vikas PU College – 594

Minnal Binu, Govinda Dasa PU College – 594

Pradyumna R Urala, St Aloysius PU College – 594

Shreyas M, Mangalore Independent PU College – 594

Vaishnavi Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 594

Science Stream:

Bindu Navale, Alva’s PU College – 598

Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav, Alva’s PU College – 598

Vijet G Gowda, Alva’s PU College – 598

Akshay M Hegde, Alva’s PU College – 597

Preksha M S, Alva’s PU College – 597

Padmavati Malleshappa Badagi, Alva’s PU College – 596

Shadjay A P, Expert PU College – 596

Abhiraam Bhat, Satya Sai Lokaseva PU College – 595

Chinmanyi R, Expert PU College – 595

Darshan Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 595

Dhanyatha Gowda, Expert PU College – 595

Shri Vatsa, Satya Sai Loka Seva College – 595

Tushara B S, SDM College – 595

Rohan H Shenoy, Expert PU College – 595

Vachana Bagodi, Expert PU College – 595

