No Hindu idols inside 'locked rooms' of Taj Majal, clarifies Archaeological Survey of India

News Network
May 13, 2022

taj mahal1.jpg

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India have rejected rumours of "Hindu idols from ancient times" being present inside 22 "permanently locked rooms" inside the Taj Mahal.

The statements came in the wake of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejecting a petition seeking a directive to the ASI to open the closed rooms inside the mausoleum.

Officials of the ASI told The Times of India that the contention in the plea is wrong on both counts. One, these rooms - officially called "cells" - are "not permanently closed" and they were only recently opened for conservation work. And two, being that all records scrutinised so far over the years "have not pointed to the presence of any idols".

"Various records and reports that have been reviewed till now haven't shown the existence of any idols," a senior official privy to the restoration work done three months ago told the publication.

"The petitioner's claim of 22 rooms being permanently locked is factually incorrect as conservation work, including filling of cracks, re-plastering and anti-ageing treatments, are periodically done. In fact, the most recent work cost us Rs 6 lakh," a senior ASI official said.

Another senior ASI official added that 100 cells in the complex that remain locked to the public are located in the basement, the upper storeys of the main mausoleum, the four minarets, inside the baolis (near the mosque) and on the Chameli floor on east, west and north sides. Besides these, several portions of the other world heritage sites in the region - Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri - have also remained closed to the public for years due to security reasons.

Several Hindutva outfits have claimed in the past that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a Shiva temple.

News Network
May 10,2022

punjab.jpg

Mohali, May 10: A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali last night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building, police said. No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking". The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali.

The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion. “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Mohali police said in a statement.

The police have cordoned off the area and an alert has been sounded. A police official told reporters that there was no casualty in the incident. “A minor blast took place at the intelligence building. The investigation is going on and our senior officials are on the spot,” the police official said. “The blast took place with a rocket type fire. There is no casualty,” said the official. He further said the forensic teams have also reached the spot. He said an FIR was being lodged over the incident. Asked if it was a terror attack, he said the investigation was going on.

A quick reaction team of the Chandigarh police was also deputed near the Intelligence office building. Senior officials of the Punjab police have reached the spot. Police said a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit. The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident. “ Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest,” said Singh in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Disturbing news of a blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd intelligence bureau building in Mohali. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being.”

Former Punjab Home Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa dubbed the explosion as a “sign of deep communalism”. “The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabPoliceInd to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab,” said Randhawa who is also a legislator from Dera Baba Nanak.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast. “Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible,” said Badal in a tweet. 

News Network
May 10,2022

adhaar.jpg

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in the coastal city of Mangaluru to serve the residents better. 

10 things to know about ASK in Mangaluru.

1.    The new ASK is situated at Crystal Arc building, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta at the heat of Mangaluru city.

2.    This is the fifth ASK in Karnataka after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davangere and Dharwad. There are 83 such centres in the entire country and this is the first centre allotted to the entire coastal Karnataka.

3.    The new centre can process upto 500 Aadhaar enrolment and updation applications per day, according to ASK Regional Manager G Gajendra.

4.    People can avail all Aadhaar-related services like enrolment and updation of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, photo and biometric updation (fingerprint and iris) at the centre.

5.    The centre functions all seven days in a week from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. The time will also be extended depending on the demand from the people. 

6.    People can also book online appointments at ask1.uidai.gov.in and choose a convenient date and time to avail the services at ASK as well. 

7.    Aadhaar enrollment and biometric updation is free of cost for those in the age group of 5 to 15. 

8.    For other updates/corrections, a nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged while for the Aadhaar biometric a sum of Rs 100 will be charged.

9.    ASK will hold camps in villages for Aadhaar-related services in the coming days to help those bed-ridden and sick who are unable to travel to the Aadhaar service centre to get an Aadhaar card, said Mangaluru ASK Manager Balakrishna.

10.    In case if people do not have any required documents to furnish, then they can get a standard format authorised by a gazetted officer to get the Aadhaar, he said.

News Network
May 4,2022

Bengaluru, May 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would let him know the BJP central leadership’s decision on expanding or reshuffling the Cabinet. 

“He said he will talk to me about it after going to Delhi,” Bommai told reporters when asked if anything was discussed on the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle when Shah was in the city on Tuesday. 

Bommai did not respond to speculation that the party would consider appointing deputy chief ministers. “That’s something I’m getting to know from you (media),” he said. 

Shah’s visit to Bengaluru has raised the hopes of ministerial aspirants as a decision is expected soon on revamping Bommai’s Cabinet. Meanwhile, BJP leaders lined up to deny speculation that Bommai himself would be replaced. 

Apparently, the BJP central leadership is expected to arrive at a decision before May 10. This got credence on Tuesday when the government decided to postpone a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5 to May 11. Speculation is that the postponement is meant to accommodate the possibility of an expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet.

