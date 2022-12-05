  1. Home
‘No info’, say local police after TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat cops in Rajasthan

News Network
December 6, 2022

saket.jpg

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said. 

News Network
November 28,2022

rowdies.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

News Network
November 24,2022

passport.jpg

Dubai, Nov 24: The authorities of United Arab Emirates have told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on passport who are travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from Monday.

This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

The statement said, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE."

According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permament visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in "first name" and "surname" column.

The statement from the carrier said, "However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the "First Name" and "Surname" columns."

The airline also asked people to contact their account manager or visit their website goindigo.com, for further details. 
 

News Network
November 24,2022

rahulpriyanka.jpg

Khandwa (MP), Nov 24: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members joined her brother Rahul Gandhi this morning as the Bharat Jodo Yatra moved through Madhya Pradesh.

This is the first time Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be participating in the yatra, set out for Kashmir from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

The Congress shared an image of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi walking shoulder to shoulder and wrote: Our steps will be stronger when we walk together.

The yatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after completing its Maharashtra leg, will cover a distance of 380 kilometres in Madhya Pradesh before proceeding to Rajasthan.

A large number of Congressmen carrying the tricolour in their hands reached Bodarli village as the foot procession crossed over from Maharashtra into Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said, "This yatra is against hatred, violence and fear being spread in the country. We have started the Bharat Jodo Yatra by taking the tricolour in our hands from Kanyakumari. Nobody can stop this tricolour from reaching Srinagar."

The Congress has made elaborate arrangements for the yatra in MP, where the Assembly polls are due next year. Senior leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have also joined the yatra.

