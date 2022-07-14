  1. Home
No words banned, but MPs should maintain decorum: Speaker Om Birla

News Netowrk
July 14, 2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

News Network
July 9,2022

lankaPM.jpg

Colombo, July 9: Hours after storming into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, angry protesters on Saturday evening broke into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. 

This comes amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters stormed the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool, AFP reported.

Some were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of the president's underwear.

Not long earlier, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed.

News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

He said he interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts affected with regard to the rescue work that needs to be undertaken.

"The Malnad region, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the Deputy Commissioners concerned through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works. I will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada)," Bommai said.

He said there were heavy rains in north Karnataka as well.

The Met department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour.

The districts that will be affected are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, the department added.

While the low-lying areas in the affected districts are inundated, there have been incidents of landslides in Kodagu district. Three labourers from neighbouring Kerala died in a landslide a few days ago.

News Network
July 1,2022

jodi.jpg

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. 

"The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis. 

