  1. Home
  2. North India braces for ‘severe’ cold wave; avoid drinking, says IMD

North India braces for ‘severe’ cold wave; avoid drinking, says IMD

Agencies
December 26, 2020

564645.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 26: It is going to get very cold in north India, and drinking alcohol at home or year-end parties won't be a good idea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest impact-based advisory, the IMD said "severe" cold wave is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 28 and there is increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

"Don't drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature," the advisory read.

"Get indoors. Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold," it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the mercury will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas, but the relief will be short-lived.

The Western Disturbance will lead to "scattered to fairly widespread" snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

After the wind system withdraws, cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature in north India down by three to five degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region," it said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday last, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
December 24,2020

air-india-1200-2.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 24: Air India pilots have refused to accept the paltry 5 per cent roll back in "illegal pay cut" and asked Air India CMD to donate it towards funds for building the Parliament or PM CARE.

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Air India Chairman and Managing Director, the two pilot associations -- Indian Pilots' Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots' Association -- said: "We do not accept this paltry 5 per cent roll back in illegal pay cut and you may advice the concerned to donate this 5 per cent towards funds for building the Parliament or PM CARE".

Air India pilots said they will be forced to resort to "industrial action". "We have given the management every benefit of doubt as well as ample time to redress the issue of disproportionate pay cut for pilots of Air India and its subsidiaries so there is no point left in mincing words. If we do not see a timely substantial reduction in this disproportionate pay cut, we will be forced to seek justice through harsher means including 'Industrial Action'," they added.

Even MPs have taken a lower pay cut, the pilots said. "While the parliamentarians themselves have taken a cut of only 30 per cent on gross emoluments and vehemently refused to take a higher cut, we think it is completely egregious for us pilots to continue tolerating this arbitrary massive pay cut of 55 per cent on our gross emoluments," the letter said.

The Aviation industry in India is firmly on the rebound with domestic air traffic increasing substantially from 25 per cent in April 2020 to 80 per cent as of December 2020, a fact acknowledged by other airlines who have started rolling back their austerity measures significantly. "In contrast, our management is content hiding behind the Covid-19 pandemic and Ministry of Civil Aviation," they added.

"This pittance in the form of a 5 per cent decrease in the current wage cut is an outright insult, its sting magnified in light of our unwavering support and trust in this company. This ‘generosity' amounts to a reduction of approximately 3 per cent in the current gross pay cut for pilots," they said.

"It is unfortunate that even now the duality of the management continues unabated, humiliating front line employees while simultaneously paying lip service. Right now, the disproportionate unilateral pay cut imposed on pilots in the name of Covid-19 amounts to a gross reduction up-to 58 per cent of our rightful wages, from the month of April 2020. This cut has been carefully worded to slash our wages by more than half while insulating top management from any meaningful austerity contribution such as a fair percentage cut on gross emoluments which spreads the burden fairly," pilots said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2020

guidlines.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 18: In a wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebration in the state.

Ahead of Christmas, the government has asked the supervisors and organizers of the churches to maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.

The government issued an order prohibiting planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers.

"Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the order reads.

The government has also prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places, main roads on the occasion of New Year.

As per the state government's guidelines, only green crackers are allowed to burst.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2020

nri 6.jpg

Riyadh: In view to support the SDPI candidates in upcoming Gram Panchayat elections scheduled this month in Karnataka, Indian Social Forum Riyadh Karnataka committee organized an election campaign and new members joining program at Riyadh on 17-12-2020.

The program was held at 2 different locations of Riyadh.

Olaya Block

The program was presided by the Indian Social Forum Olaya Block president Sadakatullah at Istirah Al Dahan. Siraj, Social Forum Karnataka Riyadh General secretary in his opening remark informed that social forum is working in Saudi Arabia since many years resolving the issues of Indian expatriates which includes problems like Labor issues, death cases, Medical assistance, food kits, counselling etc., he further urged the expats to join hands with Social forum and support the moment.

Speaking on this occasion, Indian Social Forum Riyadh Central committee president Haris Mangalore told that Secular parties are fooling the minorities with fake promises and use them as a vote bank tool, whereas fascist BJP is implementing new anti-people policies every day. At this momement SDPI is the only opposition party opposing the anti-people policies of BJP and it is our responsibility to support SDPI.

Block President Sadakatullah also spoke on this occasion, he informed that Demolition of Babri Masjid is the second next massacre in India and on Indian constitution and democracy after assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Hence it becomes our duty to remember this black day and make our younger generation to remember this massacre until the Masjid is constitutionally rebuilt. 

Accepting the ideology of the party, new members were joined and they were welcomed symbolically.
Indian Social Forum Calendar for 2021 was also released on this occasion.

Nihan, Block General Secretary was on the stage, Ashraf Madikeri was master of the ceremony, Hussain Ullal Proposed vote of thanks

Nasriya Block

Social Forum Nasriya Block election campaign was presided by Block President Safwan at Istirah in Exit – 18 Riyadh. Subject presentation was done by Indian Social Forum state committee member Mohammed Naveed, he described about how the constitution is being misused by the fascist forces and also informed that constitution is under threat, he also explained the atrocities being faced by Minorities, Dalits in India and how SDPI is working towards Upliftment of these marginalized sections in the society. He also told that India is the land of villages and development of the villages is the development of the Nation and we all should strive towards developing the villages.
 
He urged the gathering to ask their friends, family back home to Vote SDPI backed candidates in upcoming Grama Panchayat elections to be held in Karnataka. 

Social Forum Karnataka State Committee Vice president Aboobakkar Siddiq also spoke on this occasion and reminded that the demolition of babri masjid is the black spot on the Indian constitution and informed that rebuilding Babri masjid would be strengthening the values of constitution.

New members were joined to the party and they were welcomed symbolically. Farooq Somawarpete, Social Forum state committee member was present at the stage, Ashraf, Block committee member was master of the ceremony, Shahid Proposed the vote of Thanks.

nri 2.jpg

nri 3.jpg

nri 4.jpg

nri 5.jpg

nri 1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.