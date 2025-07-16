‘Not safe…’: Indian Embassy issues fresh travel advisory for Iran; urges nationals to use available exit options

New Delhi/Tehran, July 16: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed advisory late Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country due to escalating security concerns in the region.

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), also recommends that Indian citizens currently in Iran exercise heightened caution and consider leaving the country through available commercial flights and ferry services.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the embassy stated.

"Those already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail themselves of currently available flight and ferry options," it added.

This latest warning follows a series of military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Last month, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including sites in Natanz and Fordow. The situation further intensified with the U.S.-led Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, which struck multiple Iranian positions.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and a U.S. base in Qatar. The 12-day-long conflict eventually ended with a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the period of active conflict, the Indian Embassy had earlier advised Indian nationals in Iran to restrict movement and strictly adhere to safety protocols, amid reports of explosions and casualties at key Iranian installations.

Adding to the international concern, the U.S. State Department last week launched a public awareness campaign, cautioning American citizens—particularly those with Iranian heritage—against travel to Iran. U.S. spokesperson Tammy Bruce cited Iran’s practice of detaining dual nationals and denying consular access, warning:

“It is not safe to travel to Iran, even after the ceasefire.”

Indian authorities continue to closely monitor the situation. The Embassy has urged Indian citizens to stay updated via official channels and to follow its social media platforms for real-time advisories and safety information.