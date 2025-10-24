  1. Home
  2. NRI teen dies of sudden cardiac arrest after Diwali dance in Dubai; body to be repatriated

October 24, 2025

Dubai/Kerala: The body of 18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who passed away suddenly during Diwali celebrations in Dubai, will be repatriated to Kerala on Friday night after the completion of formalities.

Forensic reports have confirmed that the young student died due to cardiac arrest. His family members, including his uncle Nitish, were present at the mortuary to oversee the final arrangements. The flight carrying his mortal remains is scheduled to depart at 9:30 pm on Friday, after which the family will proceed with his final rites in Kerala.

Vaishnav, a student at Middlesex University, Dubai, collapsed on Tuesday shortly after dancing for nearly an hour during the festivities. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. According to the family, he had no prior health issues.

Described by loved ones as a brilliant, humble, and self-reliant young man, Vaishnav had earned a Golden Visa for his academic excellence and previously served as Head of the School Council at his alma mater. He was known for his determination and independence — even working part-time to buy his own gadgets for university.

Friends, teachers, and classmates have been pouring in tributes, remembering him as a “gem of a person” whose smile and kindness touched everyone around him. His school community expressed deep grief, recalling his humility, compassion, and perseverance.

Vaishnav’s mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, is a teacher at the same institution where he once studied. The loss has left the entire school and expatriate community in shock.

October 12,2025

Islamabad/Kabul: Over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Army said on Sunday, as tensions soared between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces had killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured more than 30 others in retaliatory strikes near the Durand Line in Behrampur district. He warned that Afghanistan would “leave no attack unanswered” and accused Pakistan of allowing ISIS militants to shelter on its soil.

“Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the presence of ISIS. Afghanistan has the right to defend its borders and will not leave any attack unanswered. Pakistan should hand over or expel key ISIS members hiding on its soil,” Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson added that “a significant amount of weapons” had fallen into the hands of Afghan forces and confirmed that “more than 20 members of the Islamic Emirate were also killed or wounded.”

The clashes reportedly erupted after Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and what it called “terrorist hideouts,” accusing Kabul of launching “unprovoked attacks” along the border. Afghan officials, however, said their actions were retaliatory.

According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants “launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border” on the night of October 11–12. The statement said Pakistani forces “repelled the assault decisively,” killing more than 200 attackers, destroying 21 hostile positions inside Afghan territory, and rendering several training camps inoperative.

“Pakistan took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties,” the army said, warning that while Islamabad preferred diplomacy, it would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The army confirmed the deaths of 23 Pakistani soldiers and injuries to 29 others in the overnight fighting.

The statement also noted that the “serious provocation” occurred during the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India — a timing Islamabad described as “concerning.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the army’s “befitting” response, vowing “no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty.” Sharif commended Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his leadership, warning that “every provocation will be given a decisive response.”

The Taliban Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on Sunday, describing them as “retaliatory and successful operations.” Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Mujahid claimed that 20 Pakistani outposts were destroyed and several weapons seized. He also said nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 wounded, according to TOLO News, and that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban’s actions “unprovoked” and accused them of firing on civilians. “Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks,” he said.

The situation has sharply deteriorated following repeated TTP attacks inside Pakistan — allegedly planned from Afghan territory — including one last week in Orakzai district that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers, among them a lieutenant colonel and a major.

Security officials said Pakistani forces also destroyed a Taliban tank position and struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade in Barabcha, reportedly used by TTP militants. Additional strikes in Kharlachi and Baramcha destroyed several Afghan outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandoser, they said.

October 11,2025

The al-Mayadeen television news channel reported that the civilians were targeted in a series of air raids that struck an area between Msayleh and an-Najjariyah towns in the Sidon district of South Lebanon governorate early on Saturday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli assaults hit excavation equipment and bulldozers, adding that efforts are being made to reopen the road linking the cities of Sidon and Nabatieh after it was cut off by the raids.

The military announced in a brief statement that it struck sites where Hezbollah was storing heavy machinery to use “for rebuilding its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

After nearly 14 months of war marked by heavy losses and the failure to achieve its objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Since then, Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks on Lebanon, which involve airstrikes, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

This comes as Israel also maintains its occupation of five important locations in southern Lebanon, including Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all of which are located near the border.

Despite almost daily Israeli airstrikes and ongoing breaches of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah continues to be the sole credible military entity capable of challenging the occupation and thwarting additional Israeli intrusions.

As demands from Washington and Israel to disarm the Lebanese resistance group intensify, many in Lebanon say that such attempts overlook the fundamental problem of Israel's ongoing infringements on Lebanese sovereignty.

October 17,2025

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

“She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the government said, announcing the new assignment on 16 October.

Mallick joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in Sociology. She speaks English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, according to her profile on official websites.

India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol

Mallick began her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served in the Indian Embassy and in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. 

She has also served in New Delhi in various capacities in the Government of India, beginning as Desk Officer in the West Europe Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and then on the personal staff of Prime Minister IK Gujral in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mallick has also served as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) after her tenure at the PMO between 1997 and 1998. She served thereafter in India’s diplomatic Missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

Back in Delhi, she was Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. She was then the Director in the Eurasia Division, where she oversaw India’s bilateral relations with Russia and the CIS countries. From July 2010 to September 2012, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Thailand.

She was the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia from October 2012 to November 2015. From December 2015 to December 2018, she was High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam.

Educational Qualification

Mallick was born in New Delhi to Keralite parents from Kasaragod and studied at St Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics before cracking the civil services.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

She was head of the Policy Planning Division of the Ministry from February 2019 till January 2020 and then Additional Secretary (Africa) till August 2021, as Head of Division for relations with Eastern and Southern African nations, with supervisory duties over ties with all of Africa.

She has been the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland since September 2021.

