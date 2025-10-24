NRI teen dies of sudden cardiac arrest after Diwali dance in Dubai; body to be repatriated

Islamabad/Kabul: Over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Army said on Sunday, as tensions soared between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces had killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured more than 30 others in retaliatory strikes near the Durand Line in Behrampur district. He warned that Afghanistan would “leave no attack unanswered” and accused Pakistan of allowing ISIS militants to shelter on its soil.

“Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the presence of ISIS. Afghanistan has the right to defend its borders and will not leave any attack unanswered. Pakistan should hand over or expel key ISIS members hiding on its soil,” Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson added that “a significant amount of weapons” had fallen into the hands of Afghan forces and confirmed that “more than 20 members of the Islamic Emirate were also killed or wounded.”

The clashes reportedly erupted after Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and what it called “terrorist hideouts,” accusing Kabul of launching “unprovoked attacks” along the border. Afghan officials, however, said their actions were retaliatory.

According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants “launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border” on the night of October 11–12. The statement said Pakistani forces “repelled the assault decisively,” killing more than 200 attackers, destroying 21 hostile positions inside Afghan territory, and rendering several training camps inoperative.

“Pakistan took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties,” the army said, warning that while Islamabad preferred diplomacy, it would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The army confirmed the deaths of 23 Pakistani soldiers and injuries to 29 others in the overnight fighting.

The statement also noted that the “serious provocation” occurred during the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India — a timing Islamabad described as “concerning.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the army’s “befitting” response, vowing “no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty.” Sharif commended Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his leadership, warning that “every provocation will be given a decisive response.”

The Taliban Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on Sunday, describing them as “retaliatory and successful operations.” Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Mujahid claimed that 20 Pakistani outposts were destroyed and several weapons seized. He also said nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 wounded, according to TOLO News, and that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban’s actions “unprovoked” and accused them of firing on civilians. “Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks,” he said.

The situation has sharply deteriorated following repeated TTP attacks inside Pakistan — allegedly planned from Afghan territory — including one last week in Orakzai district that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers, among them a lieutenant colonel and a major.

Security officials said Pakistani forces also destroyed a Taliban tank position and struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade in Barabcha, reportedly used by TTP militants. Additional strikes in Kharlachi and Baramcha destroyed several Afghan outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandoser, they said.