  2. Omicron BA.2 becomes  dominant covid variant in India

Omicron BA.2 becomes dominant covid variant in India

News Network
February 23, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 23: A new sibling of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has taken over the Indian Covid-19 landscape over the past month without altering the epidemic's waning course, even as the World Health Organization described it as a distinct variant of concern.

A technical advisory group of the WHO on Tuesday declared BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron as a “variant of concern” on the basis of available data on transmission, severity, reinfection, diagnostics, therapeutics and impacts of vaccines.

“Studies have shown that BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1. Studies are ongoing to understand the reasons for this growth advantage, but initial data suggest that BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, which currently remains the most common Omicron sublineage reported,” the apex health body said.

But BA.2 has already become the dominant variant circulating in India.

Indian scientists monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic said more than 80 per cent of the Covid-19 positive samples sequenced in the past four weeks turned out to be BA.2.

In Pune, BA.2 was over 85 per cent by the last week of January, but cases continue to drop, suggesting protection from BA.1 infections and vaccination gave reasonable results in securing people from developing the disease, said a scientist associated with Covid genome sequencing work.

The WHO concurs. “Initial data from population-level reinfection studies suggest that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, at least for the limited period for which data are available,” the UN body said.

The Pune scientist cautioned that it was preliminary evidence and the new variant needed to be observed closely.

BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins.

Omicron is currently the dominant variant circulating globally, accounting for nearly all sequences reported to GISAID, an international database of genetic sequences. At a global level, the proportion of BA.2 sequences has been increasing relative to BA.1 in recent weeks. However, the global circulation of all variants is declining, as per the WHO. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

News Network
February 19,2022

New Delhi, Feb 19: The domestic jewellery sector will get a huge export boost in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market as it would get duty-free access there, while the gulf nation will get greater access to the gold market here as India will give duty concessions on import of up to 200 tonnes, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

India has agreed to concessional import duties on gold imports of up to 200 tonnes per year. India imported about 70 tonnes of gold from the UAE in 2020-21.

"We are a major importer of gold. India imports about 800 tonnes of gold every year. In this particular agreement, we have given them (UAE) a TRQ (tariff rate quota) of 200 tonnes where the tariff (or import duty) in perpetuity will be one per cent less than whatever is the tariff charged for the rest of the world.

"Therefore, the UAE has a one per cent price advantage in gold bars. That one per cent tariff difference means those 200 tonnes will be diverted to the UAE," the secretary told reporters here.

He said the biggest gain for India is "that we get zero duty access" to the UAE market for domestic jewellery. There was a five per cent duty on Indian jewellery and now, "it's gone to zero", so the gem and jewellery sector is "gung-ho", he added.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that enter India at specified tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports. TRQ would also be there for copper, polyethylene and polypropylene. India and the UAE on Friday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), under which a number of domestic goods will get zero duty access to the UAE market.

The pact may come into force in April or May. India and the UAE on Friday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), under which a number of domestic goods will get zero duty access to the UAE market.

When asked about the inclusion of the digital trade chapter in the agreement, the secretary said that for the first time, this sector is there in the trade agreement signed by India and it shows that India is ready to talk on this bilaterally.

"There will be a lot of harmonisation in regulatory standards on how you manage digital trade between India and UAE… We (India) are discussing digital trade or e-commerce with the European Union, Australia, UK and Canada," he said.

Explaining the chapter, Joint Secretary in the department of commerce Srikar Reddy said that this is a "best endeavour" chapter where the dispute settlement mechanism will not apply. "We are focusing on how to harness the future economic growth opportunity that digital trade provides. "We are focusing on how to harness the future economic growth opportunity that digital trade provides.

"We have provisions in the chapter regarding paperless trading, consumer protection, unsolicited commercial electronic messages, personal data protection, cross border flow of information and cooperation of digital products and electronic payments," Reddy said. Norms for customs duties on electronic transmission are linked with the current moratorium, which is there in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Talking about the safeguard mechanism present in the India-UAE agreement, the secretary said there is a permanent safeguard mechanism that will kick in if there is any sudden surge in imports. He added that the agreement also has the "most stringent" rules of origin (ROO) and value addition norms.

Generally, value addition is in the range of 30-35 per cent. But, in this pact, it is broadly 40 per cent barring gold and a couple of other high-value items. "Trade diversion is not going to happen because of these stringent value addition norms," he added.

The "rules of origin" provision prescribes for the minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating goods in that country. Under this provision, a country that has inked an FTA with India cannot dump goods from some third country in the Indian market by just putting a label on it. It has to undertake a prescribed value addition in that product to export to India. Rules of origin norms help contain the dumping of goods.

To protect sensitive sectors, India has kept certain segments out of the ambit of this agreement. These include dairy, fruits, vegetables, cereals, tea, coffee, sugar, food preparation, tobacco, petroleum waxes, coke, dyes, soaps, natural rubber, tyres, footwears, processed marbles, toys, plastics, scrap of aluminium and copper, medical devices, TV pictures, auto and auto components and sectors under the production-linked incentive scheme.

It is a comprehensive agreement. It covers goods, services, ROO, SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary), TBT (technical barriers to trade), dispute settlement and trade facilitation.

"These are standard parts of an FTA but we are now into a new age FTAs. This is the first time that we are getting into digital trade, government procurement, IPRs (intellectual property rights).

"These are the areas where India was traditionally diffident upon engaging with multilateral or bilaterally. I think (now) it shows maturity and the confidence that we are going ahead and signing (agreements with these chapters)," he said.

These chapters, he said, might be small but they set the path, trend and tone, and it conveys the sense of India's desire to be a large global player in many fields, he said. 

The comprehensive free-trade agreement signed between India and the UAE will help the two-way commerce reach the USD 100-billion mark in over five years and create about 10 lakh jobs in sectors such as apparel, plastic, leather and pharma.

Under the pact, the UAE is opening the market for 90 per cent of Indian goods at zero duty and in five years time, it would reach 99 per cent. Similarly, India would give zero duty market access to 80 per cent of their exports and in ten years time, it would go up to 90 per cent.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to wait for the High Court's verdict on the 'hijab' row, before taking any further decision on the matter, which has snowballed into a major controversy.

The Karnataka High Court resumed hearing on the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in the college.

"We (at the cabinet) discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Briefing the reporters about the cabinet decisions, he said as the matter is sub-judice, discussing it will not be appropriate, as material and merit of the case will get involved.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Last week, the government had issued an order to make uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Among the other decisions, the cabinet has okayed the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) bill 2022, fixing a maximum of Rs 25 crore as the stamp fee on valuation and shareholding, during the merger or bifurcation of a company, which is on par with Maharashtra. As the stamp duty was high, several big companies during merger and bifurcation were avoiding registration in Karnataka, so it was decided to fix the fee, the Minister said.

The cabinet has also given consent to Bengaluru peripheral ring road project to be implemented at the earliest. Madhuswamy said, "Land acquisition for this was a major issue and the Supreme Court directed the government to resolve it, while also providing an opportunity for negotiation. The road will be 100 meters wide and it will be about 71 km."

The road will be constructed on a 50-year lease basis, so the contractor, who wins the tender, will have to acquire the land, develop the ring road, and can collect the toll, he said, adding that about Rs 5,000 crore will be land acquisition cost, the government will pay its share, he added.

Among the other decisions taken by the cabinet was approval for the revised estimate of Rs 16.28 crore for the constructions of mini Vidhana Soudha (to house government offices) at Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, also administrative approval for an estimate of Rs 560 crore, for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyana. The government has also given its nod for projects under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in various parts of the state and has mandated that the work should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Noting that under JJM, the government's effort is to provide functional household tap connections (FHTC) to all rural households, Madhuswamy said, "Wherever we have a water source and the water is readily available, we have taken it on a priority basis and have given approval. The approvals have been given under about Rs 9,200 crore programme for the state."

The cabinet has also approved a bill aimed at considering the Karnataka Civil Service, 2011 batch gazetted probationers' list (362 candidates) notified by the Karnataka Public Service Commission, as selected and to give them appointments.

The bill will be tabled in the assembly, the Minister said. The candidates, who made the selection list for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ gazetted probationers’ posts, have been left in the lurch after the entire recruitment process faced allegations of corruption.

The cabinet also gave its assent to the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature scheduled for February 14. The Chief Minister will submit it to the Governor.

