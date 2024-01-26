  1. Home
  Once again JDU-BJP govt in Bihar? Nitish Kumar as CM, 2 Deputy CMs from BJP? Ball now in Modi-Shah's court

Once again JDU-BJP govt in Bihar? Nitish Kumar as CM, 2 Deputy CMs from BJP? Ball now in Modi-Shah’s court

News Network
January 26, 2024

nitishkumar.jpg

Even as BJP has intensified its effort to dismantle opposition block I.N.D.A. and break Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan by allying again with the Janata Dal (United) once again, Nitish Kumar is most likely to retain the Chief Minister’s post in the potential National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state with two Deputy CMs from the BJP as per the post-2020 Assembly polls formula.

The BJP is likely to give representation to a leader from an Extremely Backward Class (EBC), most likely appointing former Deputy CM Renu Devi who is from the Nonia community. 

In 2020, Renu Devi became Bihar’s first woman Deputy CM and served in the post till August 2022, when Nitish switched over to the Mahagathbandhan to bring an end to the NDA government. 

According to party insiders, there is no unanimity yet over the choice of the second Deputy CM. Among the leaders being considered are former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, current Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, and current MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar is most likely to tender his resignation and stake a fresh claim to form the government on Sunday, according to sources, with the BJP and the JD(U) likely to hold party meetings and later convene a meeting of the alliance to choose Nitish as its leader. Sushil Kumar Modi and Sinha have said they will go with whatever decision the BJP’s central leadership takes in the interest of the party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Congress and the three Left parties have 114 MLAs, just eight short of a simple majority in the House of 243 members. The JD(U) with 45 MLAs and the BJP with 78 legislators and the support of one Independent legislator has 124 MLAs, more than the simple majority. 

Sources said the RJD might reach out to some JD(U) MLAs to stop Nitish from forming the government with the BJP. RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, however, strongly dismissed it saying, “We do not engage in such things. But we also want Nitish Kumar to clarify things.”

Meanwhile, Nitish attended the customary high tea function organised by Bihar Governor R V Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav did not attend the function. In a message to the Opposition INDIA alliance, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha told reporters, “Though we are still with the INDIA bloc, it should introspect why things are going wrong.”

Ball in Modi-Shah’s court

However, the Bihar state unit of the BJP has reportedly voiced reservations about the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA. Senior state leaders, including state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, flew to Delhi Thursday evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is obvious that the JD(U) has initiated talks with the BJP’s top brass on rejoining the NDA, a move most state leaders countered at the meeting,” a BJP leader said. 

The state unit, according to the leader, told Shah that there were several factors working in BJP’s favour at the moment: the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the euphoria over the Ram mandir, and central government schemes.

“Amit Shah gave them a patient hearing but did not say anything. Of course, all state BJP leaders will fall in line if the central leadership takes the call,” the leader added.

There is, however, a minority view within the state BJP leadership, which favours Kumar’s entry. They believe that the BJP can now win 28 to 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a total of 40 seats. But the influence of Kumar may bump up that number to 35 because of the complete consolidation of the economically backward classes (EBCs), another BJP leader present at the meeting said. “It will also deliver a death blow to the INDIA bloc as the man, who initiated its formation, will walk out and into the BJP,” he added.

Nitish Kumar, it is learnt, has been in favour of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bihar. But his idea, according to a source, was rejected by coalition partner Lalu Prasad Yadav. BJP sources indicated the party was not in favour of dissolving the assembly, and if Kumar was inducted, he would remain CM sans the home and personnel departments till 2024. The nitty-gritty of the were still being worked out, they maintained.

News Network
January 15,2024

gaza101.jpg

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

News Network
January 18,2024

uSattack.jpg

The US military has launched new strikes on Yemen, marking the fourth time in a week that it has illegally bombed the war-torn country.

The Yemeni Saba news agency reported early Thursday that the aerial assault hit the provinces of Hudaydah, Taʿizz, Dhamar, al-Bayda, and Saada.

It added that British aircraft were also involved in the act of aggression.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its strikes took place at approximately 11:59 p.m. Sana’a time on Wednesday, alleging that they targeted 14 missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.

It also claimed that the strikes, along with other actions, will “degrade” the “capabilities” of the Yemeni armed forces to continue their attacks in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Two US officials said that during the raid, Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy surface vessels and the USS Florida, a guided-missile submarine.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel reported that the aggression was accompanied by the presence of surveillance aircraft over the western part of Yemen.

The US strikes came on the same day that it re-designated Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a “terrorist” group amid frustration with anti-Israel naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

The United States and its allies have also launched illegal attacks on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law.

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed over 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 61,000 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

The most recent incident was against the US-owned Genco Picardy bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

In response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in support of Palestine, the US has formed a military coalition in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

News Network
January 13,2024

PoK.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 13: Lodging a strong protest against a visit by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the infringement on India's territorial integrity is unacceptable, and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has been and shall always remain an integral part of the country. 

Reacting to the visit by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the ministry said on Saturday, "India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024. Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the ministry said.

Sharing some photos from her visit to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Ms Marriott had posted on X, "Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people-to-people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

The handle of the British High Commission in Pakistan also shared a video of Ms Marriott's visit to the area, which showed her going to a bakery and interacting with district officials.

In October last year, India had raised its concerns with the US over the visit of American Ambassador to Islamabad, Donald Blome, to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs had called on the world community to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US ambassador had visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in 2022 as well.

Speaking in Parliament in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said 24 seats have been reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, emphasising that "PoK is ours".

