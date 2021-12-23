  1. Home
  2. One killed, many injured in Ludhiana district court blast

News Network
December 23, 2021

Ludhiana, Dec 23: A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Earlier, the police claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Former Punjab Chief Mnister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured.  @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

AP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

"First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

December 19,2021

Alappuzha, Dec 19: Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours and prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said. K S Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said. Hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said. With the BJP's leader's killing, prohibitory order was clamped.

December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Terming religious conversion a silent invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the menace of conversion should not be allowed to grow in society.

"Hindus were often invaded leading to large-scale religious conversions from time to time. If you see people from other religions around us, they were originally Hindus. Besides the geographical invasion, there is a religious invasion happening in the country. If geographical invasion happens openly, religious invasion happens slowly," Bommai said during an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Seers of various Maths under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal organised the event urging the Chief Minister to bring the anti-conversion Bill he had been talking about. According to the VHP sources, the event was organised as a few missionary organisations are opposing the Bill by saying that it was against the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the anti-conversion Bill would be introduced as the conversion is a threat to society.

According to Bommai, the attempt to change the cultural background through allurement is unethical and unjust, which is the root of the problem. Religious conversion is not about increasing the strength but changing the mindset. It would have a huge impact on society, hence should not be allowed grow, the Chief Minister said.

"Initially it is coercion and allurement, then it becomes a disease and later a menace. Our society, State and the nation should not allow this to happen," Bommai told the Seers. Stating that poverty and disabilities are often misused to lure people to change their faith, Bommai said there was a need to bring a law because there is no scope for coercion and allurement in the Indian Constitution. In this regard, a law was needed to stop such practice, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the Seers, too, to start a social movement against conversion to start identifying and addressing the root cause of the problem, as Adiguru Shankaracharya did.

"The government will do its job but the Seers here have to think about a mega social movement. I have faith in the Seers gathered here. We have to work together to save our religion. We will follow whatever decision you take," Bommai told the gathering.

He claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka had thought of bringing a law banning religious conversion in 2016 but due to vested political interests, they could not do so.

Speaking about the proposed anti-conversion Bill his government intends to bring, he said he cannot disclose the content of the matter because the legislative session was in progress. However, he said the process to enact the law was on different levels.

Bommai had earlier said his government would bring the law and the draft was ready. Any marriage done only to change someone's faith would be declared void, according to the draft. It also says those changing religion should give prior notice to the district administration at least 60 days in advance so that an inquiry can be conducted into it whether the change in faith is by choice or by coercion.  

December 15,2021

Puttur, Dec 15:  Amidst continued tension following the lathi charge by police on the activists of Popular Front of India who were protesting outside the Uppinangady police station, the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire Puttur Subdivision as a precautionary measure.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Yatish Ullal issued an order imposing Section 144  for the next two days, across Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks.

Section 144 will begin from 12 a.m. of December 15 and continue to be in operation till December 17 midnight.

When Section 144 is in operation, there will be a complete prohibition on holding any kind of public meetings, public gatherings, or rallies.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more people in any public place is prohibited. Carrying any sort of weapon is also prohibited. Raising slogans that can disturb communal harmony, inciting violence using any means (including newspaper articles, posters etc.)

Dozens of PFI activists had suffered injuries, some of them critically, when the police resorted to baton charge at Uppinangady. The PFI activists were protesting demanding the release of their local leaders who were detained by the police after being called to the station. 

