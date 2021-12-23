One killed, many injured in Ludhiana district court blast

Ludhiana, Dec 23: A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Earlier, the police claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Former Punjab Chief Mnister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

AP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

"First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.