  2. Only 36 Muslims make it to 18th UP Assembly

Only 36 Muslims make it to 18th UP Assembly

News Network
March 11, 2022

muslimsSP.jpg

In a seemingly polarised electoral atmosphere that saw a straight contest between the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP), voters have sent 36 Muslim candidates to the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly, two more than the previous Assembly.

The newly elected MLAs account for 8.93 per cent of the total 403 legislators in a state that has a over 20 per cent Muslim population.

Among the prominent Muslim MLAs who have been elected are Mohd Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan, jailed-gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas, and nephew Mannu.

In Rampur, jailed SP leader Azam Khan won the seat after securing 1,21,755 votes, while BJP's Akash Saxena was a distant second with 56,368 votes.

In the Suar Assembly segment, Azam's son Abdullah Azam received 1,26,162 votes against 65,059 votes of Haidar Ali Khan aka Hamza Mian, who contested on Apna Dal's ticket.

In Mau, Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, fighting on an SBSP ticket, defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh by 38,227 votes.

In Mohammadabad (Ghazipur), former MLA Sibgatullah Ansari's son and Mukhtar's nephew Suhaib Ansari a.k.a. Mannu emerged victorious with a margin of 18,199 votes defeating BJP's sitting MLA Alka Rai.

In Kairana seat, SP's Nahid Hasan secured a win after polling 1,31,035 votes against BJP candidate Mriganka Singh's 1,05,148.

In Nizamabad (Azamgarh), SP's 85-year-old veteran, Alam Badi, was re-elected defeating BJP's Manoj by a margin of 34,187 votes.

Kithore Assembly seat in Meerut saw a close contest between SP's Shahid Mazoor and BJP's Satvir Singh. Mazoor won the seat by a slender margin of 2,180 votes.

In Kundarki (Moradabad), SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq's son Zia-ur-Rehman trounced BJP's Kamal Kumar by 43,162 votes.

This time, while the SP fielded much smaller number of Muslim candidates -- 64 -- primarily in an attempt to shed the tag of its MY (Muslim - Yadav) combination being its core constituency, the BSP fielded 88 Muslims while the Congress fielded another 75.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, too, fielded over 60 candidates from the community. Though the manner in which the community voted, it appears mostly SP remained the top choice of Muslims while the BSP and AIMIM also got the support of the community in some seats.

However, at the most they played spoilsport for the SP candidates who were trailing by slender margins.

News Network
March 7,2022

The energy-sensitive rupee hit a lifetime low in early trading on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices to above $130 threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The Indian rupee was trading nearly 1 per cent weaker at 76.92 per dollar after touching 76.96, its weakest level ever. On Friday, the rupee fell to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, its lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.

The rupee has declined against the US dollar as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

The yen and the dollar were trading stronger as investors moved towards safe-haven assets. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 98.93 in early Monday trade.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices elevated and heightened worries about domestic inflation and broader trade deficits.

Oil prices soared above $130, their highest since 2008 on Monday, after a US and European ban on Russian oil imports risk and delays in Iranian talks fuelled tight supply fears. 

What has not helped is sustained foreign fund outflows from Indian capital markets. That was reflected in weaker domestic bourses, with the Sensex crashing over 1,400 points and the Nifty below 15,850.

According to stock exchange data, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 7,631.02 crore.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed investor sentiment.

"India's traditionally non-interventionist central bank may allow further depreciation of Asia's worst-performing currency since the start of the Ukraine conflict in the hope that a weaker rupee will increase export competitiveness and assist close gaps presumably widening due to rising oil costs," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead for International and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

"Unprecedented turmoil over the last few decades has shown that the odds are stacked against the local currency. The local currency was also pushed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic markets," he added. 

News Network
March 10,2022

kejrival.jpg

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party is showing a dismal performance in the early trends in two of the three states where it was contesting the Assembly elections, the party leaders in the national capital are rejoicing over the trends in Punjab where it is heading for a comfortable victory.

"These are not the trends of the victory of any party, these are trends of the acceptance of the governance model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey told said.

He said that the consecutive governments in Punjab, during the past 50-60 years, have plunged the state into a quagmire.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while speaking to the media, also expressed similar sentiments.

"It is the result of Delhi's good governance," said Rai thanking the people of Punjab for voting for change.

The early leads on Thursday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a landslide maiden victory in Punjab, while the traditional parties -- Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -- are trailing.

Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), is trailing from his 'royal' bastion Patiala (Urban).

AAP's chief ministerial face and sitting MP Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, the seat from where he's trying luck for the first time.

Apart from Punjab, AAP is contesting the elections in Uttarakhand and Goa, where early trends indicated that the party has failed to woo the voters.

