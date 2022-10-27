  1. Home
Operation Lotus thwarted in Telangana; 2 swamijis, 1 businessman held for luring TRS MLAs

News Network
October 27, 2022

Hyderabad, Oct 27: Barely a week before the Munugode byelection, Cyberabad police last night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and reportedly detained three persons for allegedly trying to lure four TRS legislators into the BJP.

The MLAs in question — Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet - SC), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kantarao (Pinapaka-ST) and Pilot Rohith Reddy (Tandur) — themselves tipped off the police, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra revealed.

As much as ₹ 100 crore was offered to a key leader in secret negotiations at a farmhouse, sources said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the TRS MLAs had called the police, saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties".

"They said they were offered big money, contracts and posts to switch parties," he said.

Apart from ₹ 100 crore for the main leader, ₹ 50 crore was offered to each MLA, sources said. After the police raid, the four TRS MLAs were taken to the home of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS chief.

Those detained are Satish Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a Hyderabad-based businessman, Nandakumar.

Sources say the investigators are working on leads to establish the that these three were working at the behest of a BJP leader.

Satish Sharma and D Simhayaji are seen in photos with BJP leaders but it is not yet established whether they were acting on behalf of the party. Videos were also viral on social media of Nandkumar with Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy but he denied any conspiracy by the BJP to buy MLAs and said several people got photographed along with him and that did not establish any ties beyond that.

The men had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, said the police chief. Sources suggested that one of them was possibly in the Maharashtra coup in which the Shiv Sena-led coalition collapsed after a key leader, Eknath Shinde, broke away and formed a new government with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP denied the allegations, claiming there is "no reason" for them to offer astronomical amounts for four MLAs when the ruling party (TRS) has a comfortable majority.

Telangana BJP leaders DK Aruna and the BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Arvind accused Chief Minister Rao or KCR of staging the "bribe" incident to deflect attention from the high-stakes assembly by-polls in Munugode on November 3.

"It is drama. KCR understood that the TRS is losing in Munugode. So they orchestrated this drama," BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said.

Since 2019, there have been claims that the BJP wants to launch an "Operation Lotus" in Telangana, where the TRS enjoys a comfortable majority. Operation Lotus is the term used by the opposition to describe the alleged bribing of ruling party MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP was trying to lure away its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab.

In August, there were reports of a BJP leader claiming that around 18 MLAs of TRS would soon join the BJP.

Accused reportedly close to Shah, Kishan

The accused, Ramachandra Bharati, is said to be close to the RSS and was seen several times with top BJP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nandakumar, on the other hand, is said to be close to Union Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy. TRS sources also revealed that the Delhi BJP leadership was in talks with multiple MLAs.

News Network
October 16,2022

Hassan, Oct 16: Nine people died on the spot while 12 others were injured in a in a pile-up involving three vehicles - a KSRTC bus, a tempo traveler, and a milk tanker - in Hassan district in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place near Chaluvanahalli under Banavara police station limits in Arasikere taluk ofHassan district. 

According to reports, the deceased was returning from Dharmasthala pilgrimage. The ill-fated vehicle hit a KSRTC bus (Bengaluru- Shivamogga bus) and a KMF milk tanker (Shivamogga to CR Patna route).

The milk tanker driver has fled the spot. According to eyewitnesses and the survivors, the accident occurred because the milk tanker driver did not heed to diversion road signs and went in the wrong direction on 4 lane NH which connects Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

According to the initial reports, among the nine, four deceased are belonging to one family. A widow and her two children are among those deceased in the accident.

Among the deceased, seven are from Hallikere while two are from Doddihalli villages in Arasikere taluk. After first aid, 10 injured are shifted to HIMS Hassan, while two are being treated at Arsikere government hospital.

Among the deceased, four are women, one a male passenger, and four are children.

All the deceased were traveling in the Tempo traveler. The deceased are identified as Leelavathi R (50), Chaithra Shrinivas (33), Samarth Shrinivas(10), Dimpi (12), Thanmai Santhosh (10), Druva Santhosh (2) Vandana Ganganna (20), Doddaiah Papanna (60), and Bharathi Doddaiah (50).

CM Basavara Bommai condoled the death. He announced compensation to the families of deceased persons and medical support for the injured. Local MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda visited the residences of the deceased and injured and consoled.

News Network
October 19,2022

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the Congress president defeating Shashi Tharoor by around 6,700 votes.

Kharge recieved 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072 votes. The Tharoor camp described the senior MP crossing the 1000-mark a milestone.

Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 24 years.

Conceding defeat to the senior leader, Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their President.

"Our new President is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," he said. 

News Network
October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activist and former student leader Umar Khalid in the alleged Delhi riots conspiracy case.

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on the plea.

Khalid had argued that neither did he have a “criminal role” in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any “conspiratorial connect” with the other accused in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

