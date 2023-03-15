Opposition MPs march from Parliament to ED office over Adani issue; big face-off with cops

New Delhi, Mar 15: Leaders of 18 Opposition parties began their march to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Delhi today to press for an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
The stage is set for a massive face-off between Delhi Police and the marching leaders. Police have put up barricades and deployed several mobile vans to block the march.
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, it is learnt, will not be joining the march.
US short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.
The group has denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India.
The Supreme Court has set up a six-member committee of experts to examine issues arising out of the stock crash. The committee has been tasked with an overall assessment, suggesting measures to make investors more aware and to strengthen regulatory measures for stock markets.
The Adani Group has welcomed the Supreme Court order, with Chairman Gautam Adani saying "it will bring finality in a time bound manner" and "truth will prevail".
While a section of Opposition parties have welcomed the Supreme Court order, another, including the Congress, have insisted on a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).
The Opposition's demand for the JPC probe and the government's offensive on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London have led to an impasse in Parliament. The first three days of the second leg of the Budget session have seen frequent disruptions and repeated adjournments.
