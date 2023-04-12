  1. Home
  2. ‘Our Hindutva is different; we don't burn people over...’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out at BJP

News Network
April 12, 2023

Hyderabad, Apr 12: Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the ally of ruling Shiv Sena is "inciting riots" in the State.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that their Hindutva is clearly defined and they do not believe in BJP's Hindutva.

"Our Hindutva is clearly defined. We don't burn people over what they eat. If that is the BJP's Hindutva, it is not acceptable to me, my father, my grandfather, and our people and not to Maharashtra," Mr Thackeray said while addressing a group of students at the Gitam University in Hyderabad today.

He said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not being built because of the Central government.

"If you think that the Ram Temple is being constructed because of the Central government it is wrong. The Supreme Court has given the decision and not the Centre," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP backstabbed the then Shiv Sena in 2014.

"I am a Hindu and was a Hindu when the BJP had broken alliance with the Shiv Sena in 2014. The BJP backstabbed us in 2014. We were Hindus then, we are Hindus now. The BJP is inciting riots in the State today. What about the Kashmiri pandits? Why isn't the world's largest pro-Hindutva party speaking about the Kashmiri Pandits? Who are asking for transfers from Kashmir to safer places when Kashmiri Pandits are even being killed today," he said further.

"If the BJP was so careful about my grandfather's ideology, they would have not tried to finish up the party my grandfather built," Mr Thackeray said.

Asked about, who among Eknath Shinde and BJP, is a bigger threat to his party, the former Maharashtra minister said, that he doesn't think that Eknath Shinde is a threat at all. "We do not have any personal issues with the BJP," he added.

Aaditya Thackeray was on a day-long visit to Hyderabad and was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Earlier in the day, he also met Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KT Rama Rao at T-hub.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Thackeray said, "Always fantastic and encouraging to meet @KTRBRS ji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth. Visited the @THubHyd and witnessed the amazing work that's happened there for start-ups, innovators and ideators."

News Network
April 9,2023

Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that some of the senior members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered cows themselves to incite communal violence in Agra during the Ram Navami procession. Regional police said that the names of several office-bearers of the Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have also surfaced in the cow slaughter plot. 

Four men of the Hindu Mahasabha have been arrested after they slaughtered cows in Agra in an apparent bid to implicate Muslim men against whom they had a grudge.

Uttar Pradesh has a stringent anti-cow slaughter law, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the offence.

The cow slaughter allegedly took place at Gautam Nagar which is within the jurisdiction of the Itimad ud Daulah police station area of Agra, on the eve of Ram Navami, March 29.

Members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha reached the area on the day, claiming that beef had been recovered from the caves. A police complaint was filed by one Jitendra Kushwaha.

Locals Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu were named in the FIR.

Hindutva activists gheraoed the police station to demand the arrest of the accused. Two of the men – Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu – were arrested the next day.

However, police said that during interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had had nothing to do with the slaughter of cows and that the national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, was the main conspirator.

Police said that Shanu, Imran and others were in a dispute with Nakeem, Bijjo and Rizwan. The last three are brothers. Nakeem is a Municipal Corporation employee and had earlier allegedly conspired to send some of them to jail.

Holding a grudge against Nakeem, Shanu and Imran had allegedly conspired to ensnare him in a cow slaughter case. They allegedly collaborated with the original complainant Khushwaha, along with several others and the Mahasabha spokesperson Jat who pointed fingers at Nakeem and the others.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” a police officer said. 

News Network
April 3,2023

New Delhi, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India’s premier investigating agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – has emerged as a “brand for justice”, and given hope and strength to the common citizen.

Addressing the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Modi said people now hold protests to demand a CBI inquiry. “India cannot move forward without professional and efficient institutions like the CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related offences, the CBI’s scope of work has increased manifold but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free,” the Prime minister said.

Incidentally, the government has been criticised by the Opposition for what they claim is repeated misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In early March, nine Opposition leaders – except the Congress — wrote to the Centre, saying the “misuse of central agencies” had “tarnished their image” and brought their “autonomy and impartiality” into question.

This letter came following the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case – a move Opposition leaders described as a “long witch-hunt”.

During his speech Monday, Modi took on the Opposition, saying that 10 years ago, there was a competition to do corruption. “Today, people talk of ‘lakh crores’ when they discuss the country’s economy. But then, the ‘lakh crore’ term was made famous to indicate the size of scams. Huge scams took place but the accused was not scared because they knew the system was with them. What was the result of this? People lost confidence. Their anger grew against corruption. People were scared to make decisions. There was a policy paralysis. India’s growth was stunted, and investors shied away. Corruption harmed India hugely.”

He said after 2014, his government’s first responsibility was to bring back the people’s confidence in the government. “We took action against black money, against illegal properties. We took action against the corrupt, and the laws that encouraged corruption,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the CBI not to spare any corrupt person, and to focus on its work. “Political will to root out corruption is very strong today. You need not stop anywhere. I know those you are taking action against are very powerful people. They have been in the government system for years. They have created an ecosystem to cover up their black deeds and to discredit you. They will try to distract you, but you must remain focused. Not one corrupt person should escape,” Modi added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

