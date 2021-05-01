  1. Home
  2. Oxygen shortage in 2 AP hospitals kills 16 covid patients

News Network
May 2, 2021

Tirupati, May 2: In two separate shocking incidents, 16 Covid-19 patients died for alleged want of oxygen supply in Anantapur and Kurnool cities in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. While 11 patients died at Anantapur government general hospital reportedly due to low pressure in oxygen pipeline, five others died at a private hospital in Kurnool.

According to Anantapur joint collector Nishanth Kumar, 21 Covid-19 patients died at the Anantapur GGH since Friday due to “various reasons”. He, however, did not elaborate what the “various reasons” are. But, the relatives of the deceased told mediapersons that doctors of the GGH had themselves confirmed that there was a low pressure in the oxygen supply system, which resulted in the high mortality.

On the other hand, Anantapur district collector G Chandrudu said there was no shortage of oxygen in the district. But following complaints of low pressure, the entire pipeline was thoroughly checked. “Oxygen supply related complaints are being attended to and being sorted out,” he said.

Earlier, five Covid patients died at a private hospital in Kurnool on Saturday allegedly for want of oxygen. The hospital has set up a Covid care centre without the requisite permission of the state government. The managing director of the hospital was arrested.

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for Covid patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

New Delhi, Apr 18: Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking expansion of covid-19 vaccination programme besides giving key suggestions to tackle the pandemic. 

The development comes as India reported a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases and recorded 1,501 new fatalities today. 

“The government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should have enough orders in advance…” Singh wrote in his letter.

The second suggestion that Singh gave in his letter was that the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government could retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that, states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their rollout.

He further wrote that states should be given some flexibility to define the category of frontline workers to be vaccinated even if they are below 45. This includes bus and taxi drivers, panchayat workers, municipality staff and also lawyers, he added. “They can be vaccinated even if they are below 45,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that in this time of a public health emergency, the Centre must proactively support vaccine producers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.

“I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccine under a licence.  This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease,” he wrote.

Singh also said that any vaccine which has been cleared for use by credible authorities, such as the European Medical Agency or the FDA in the US, should be allowed to be imported without any bridging trials.

“We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the view that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. The relaxation could be for a limited period during which the bridging trials could be completed in India,” he wrote.

He further stated, “We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of population vaccinated. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small percentage of its population. I am certain that with the right policy design, we can do much better and very quickly.”

News Network
May 1,2021

New Delhi, May 1: In a shocking incident highlighting oxygen scarcity in the national capital, eight Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at a leading hospital here due to oxygen shortage.

Batra Hospital Medical Director Dr SCL Gupta said one of the dead was the head of the gastroenterology department, Dr RK Imrani, who was under medical care for Covid-19.

Dr Gupta said that six of the eight who died were in the Intensive Care Unit on high flow oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted soon after Gupta went on record to talk about the incident, "This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving oxygen on time. Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. Such deaths of our people should not happen. Delhi required 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday (Friday) only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How does Delhi breathe?"

"We had alerted authorities that we were running out of oxygen. Our desperate SOS did not get an immediate response. When we received oxygen, eight patients were no more. Those people could have been rescued. This is not right," he added.

"This is happening in Delhi, the national capital, and if it is happening here, you can imagine what is happening in other parts of the country," he said.

Delhi government and city hospitals have been raising the issue of oxygen scarcity in the capital for the past couple of weeks. Earlier, there were reports that 25 people died due to lack of oxygen in Ganga Ram Hospital though the officials there denied any such possibility.

The capital has been witnessing a huge demand for medical oxygen and several people have lost their lives as hospitals and families could not arrange oxygen on time. Serpentine queues were seen at oxygen refilling units while there were also complaints that some of the suppliers were over-charging consumers.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has projected a demand of 976 tonnes of oxygen daily while the Centre has allocated 490 tonnes of oxygen daily.

"Not for a single day has Delhi been able to receive the allocated quantity of 490 MT oxygen. Every day is an SOS situation for Delhi," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday.

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court warned the Centre that it will initiate contempt proceedings against it if it does not provide 490 tonne of oxygen today.

"If not implemented we will have the head of DPIIT shall remain present, in case of non compliance we may consider initiating contempt proceedings," it added. 

