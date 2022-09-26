PFI crackdown round 2: Over 100 leaders and members detained from 8 states across India

New Delhi, Sept 27: In its second major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested many leaders/ members after conducting raids in eight states on Tuesday. Many from the party or those working for party members were also detained.

Raids were conducted in Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani districts of Maharashtra; Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, Kalburgi districts of Karnataka; Nagarbera of Assam; Bulandshahr's Kasba Syana, Sarurpur and Lisari Gate area of Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh; and at several places in Delhi.

Earlier, in a nationwide crackdown against the PFI on September 22, around 106 senior office-bearers of the organisation were arrested.

Among Tuesday's arrests, as many as 27 PFI members were held in Maharashtra during the NIA raids. Those who were arrested include district presidents, secretaries, treasures among several other members.

In Karnataka, over eighty persons have been detained in the raids conducted by the Karnataka state police in several districts across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of PFI and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order). Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

In Delhi, more than 30 PFI members were detained during multiple raids by central agencies. As per latest reports, the raids are still underway at several places in the city.

Twenty-five PFI activists were arrested from different districts of Assam in a fresh crackdown against the outfit. The highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara, five in Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj.

At least 10 people have been detained in Gujarat for questioning over alleged links with PFI in raids conducted by a joint team of the state ATS and NIA.

Meanwhile the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained 21 members from eight districts of the state over links with Popular Front of India (PFI). In Bhopal, the ATS conducted raids at SDPI's (Social Democratic Party of India) office located at Shahjahanabad area late on Monday and detained one suspect for interrogation.

Persons associated with SDPI are suspected to have been funding PFI, and the ATS claimed to have recovered some documents related with the same.