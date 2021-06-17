  1. Home
  2. PM launches crash course to skill, upskill over 1 lakh 'covid warriors' in India

News Network
June 18, 2021

New Delhi, June 18: Launching six customized crash courses from 111 centres in 26 states that aim at skilling over one lakh Covid-19 warriors to meet new challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there.

The programme has been designed specially under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," Modi said, adding that this training will be over in the next two-three months.

The move is significant, coming in the wake of experts predicting a third wave of Covid-19 in a few months. Modi also said work is underway on a war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Three days before phase III of the immunisation drive kicks in with 75 percent procurement and distribution of vaccines by the Centre free of cost to states, Modi said the government is "committed to give free vaccines to every citizen" while following Covid protocol.

The PM said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign, which is to start from June 21, and now people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as those above 45.

On the course that was launched on Friday, Modi said top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and Union Territories.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles -- namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline forces and will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Hailing it as an important next step in the fight against Covid-19, Modi reminded everyone that the pandemic tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world.

Modi said far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, besides new strides in manufacturing PPE suits, testing kits and other medical infrastructure.

"Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of Covid warriors, one lakh youths are being trained," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the role of health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages in preventing the infection and supporting the world's largest vaccination campaign. 

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

News Network
June 15,2021

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

News Network
June 10,2021

New Delhi, June 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a Covid-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

"Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

