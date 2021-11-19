  1. Home
  2. PM Modi says his govt has taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers, Muslim women

News Network
November 19, 2021

Lucknow, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the previous regimes had 'looted' Uttar Pradesh, even as he sought to woo Muslim women by referring to the law against triple talaq.

In his first public meeting at Mahoba, after announcing scrapping of the three farm laws, Modi made no reference to them but listed the measures initiated by the government for the benefit of the farmers.

"They (opposition regimes) never got tired of looting UP and we never get tired of working for the development of the state," the prime minister told the crowd after inaugurating several developmental projects at Mahoba.

Modi said that he had promised to the Muslim women of Mahoba a few years back that the government would scrap the menace of triple talaq. "The promise has been fulfilled," he added.

He said that the natural resources of the Bundelkhand region had been handed over to the mafia elements by the previous governments. "Now when the mafia elements are being bulldozed their sympathisers are feeling the pain," he said.

The prime minister said that his government had taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers. "Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been sent directly into the accounts of the farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

Modi also said that the government had initiated several measures to prevent migration from the arid Bundelkhand region.

News Network
November 11,2021

kafeel.jpg

Lucknow, Nov 11: The suspended paediatrician from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan -- who was apparently made scapegoat in the case of the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital in 2017 -- today said he has been sacked by the state government.

Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a message confirming that his services had been terminated by the state government.

"63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers.....8 doctors, employees got suspended-7 reinstated..in spite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption-I got terminated...Parents-Still awaiting justice...justice? Injustice?....U decide," Khan said in the post. 

"Never expected Justice from this Government as I knew I have not done anything wrong and have firm faith in our judiciary," his tweet read.

"The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be," Ms Gandhi Vadra responded in a Hindi tweet.

Dr Khan was suspended, arrested and jailed apparently to cover up the failure of the state government following the deaths of 63 children. The children had died after the oxygen supply in the hospital ran out.

Dr Khan and medical fraternity had repeatedly said he was being made the scapegoat.

Eight months after he was jailed, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court, which said there was no evidence of negligence on his part. In 2019, Dr Khan said that a report from the state government had cleared him of all major accusations. The government denied any clean chit.

In August this year, the Allahabad High Court set aside on technical grounds, criminal proceedings against Dr Kafeel Khan in a case wherein govt had falsely accused him of provoking people in a speech he gave on the subject of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University in 2019.

Dr Khan later said he would continue to fight for justice and get his job back. "I have written several letters to the government to reinstate me in service because I have been given clean chits in all nine inquiries against me and now, a 10th inquiry is going on. The government is also not accepting my resignation," he had said.

News Network
November 11,2021

The Indian rupee depreciated by 20 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning, weighed down by a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.44, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 20 paise from Wednesday’s close.

Reliance Securities said the rupee opened weaker tracking strengthening dollar and US bond yields. "Globally worries over inflation persist and will weigh on sentiments," it said in a note released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 94.94.

The US dollar surged after US consumer prices increased to their highest rate since 1990, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected, the Reliance Securities note said.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 420.68 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 59,932.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.50 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,887.70.

News Network
November 17,2021

New Delhi, Nov 17: India reported 15% higher Covid-19 cases today compared with yesterday's cases. According to the data by the Union ministry of health, India reported 10,197 new coronavirus cases, while yesterday it had logged 8,865 cases. 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

Besides, the daily deaths also saw a surge on Wednesday, A total of 301 deaths due to Covid-19 infection was reported in 24 hours. Yesterday, the country reported 197 new fatalities.

The active caseload decline to 1,28,55--the lowest in 527 days. India's cumulative case count has jumped to 34.5 million. Of which, 3,38,73,890 have recovered from the infection. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 4,64,153.

Kerala recorded 5,516 Covid cases and 210 deaths in 24 hours. Currently, the southern state accounts for the most number of active Covid cases and deaths.

Delhi reported 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the count of active cases in the national capital to 357. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, no deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

Maharashtra reported 886 coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,25,872 and the toll to 1,40,636 on Tuesday. The state had, on Monday, reported 686 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. Mumbai city reported the highest 213 new infections, followed by Pune city with 96 new cases.

According to the health ministry, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82%. It has been less than 2% for the last 44 days. Whereas the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.96%. It has been below 2% for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive have exceeded 113.68 crore.

