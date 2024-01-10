PM Modi woos global investors at ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ business summit

  1. Home
January 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted India’s economic prospects at a major business summit in his home state on Wednesday as companies Maruti Suzuki and Adani unveiled investment plans worth nearly $30 billion combined.

India is a “powerhouse for talented youth, a technology hub for finding solutions and a democracy that delivers”, Modi said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, adding that the nation was on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in a few years.

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is also in attendance of the event.

His pitch comes just months before national elections, in which he will seek a third term, and at a time when global businesses are looking at India to diversify supply chains beyond China.

PM Modi hailed the growing startup culture and said that there are over one lakh startups in India, with investment worth billions being made in Indian ports.

The biennial summit, which this year is focused on wooing funds for chip and electric vehicle manufacturing where India lags, has drawn thousands of business leaders, investors and diplomats to the three-day event.

On Wednesday, top carmaker Maruti Suzuki pledged to invest Rs350 billion ($4.2 billion) to build a second car plant in Gujarat state and a new production line at an existing plant.

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate will invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in the state.

Tata Group is also close to announcing plans to build a new, huge semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat with construction to start this year, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the summit.

He added that Tata will also begin construction of a 20 gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months.

Ahead of the summit, Gujarat, one of India’s top industrial hubs, signed initial investment agreements with 58 companies worth a combined $86 billion. Dutch and Singapore firms are also set to commit to more than $7 billion in spending at the event.

Modi said India’s economy has shown momentum and resilience despite geopolitical troubles around the world and invited investors to be a part of its growth journey, saying “my determination will be as big as your dreams”. 

January 2,2024

Mangaluru: The new Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Western Rang, Amit Singh, has vowed that he would pursue a policy of zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.

The 2007 batch IPS officer who took charge on New Year Day, stressed being vigilant and pro-actively handling law and order situations within the Western Range.

Singh returned to the state in the second week of December following the completion of his four-year central deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had earlier served Dakshina Kannada district between 2009-2011 as ASP Puttur and Mangaluru.

After taking charge of DIG Western range, he told reporters, “Being on central deputation offers a distinct professional experience. Returning to the cadre feels like a homecoming. Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.

On the issue of the drug menace, he stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. Responding to a question regarding the region’s communal sensitivity, the DIG said that in the past eight months, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have diligently worked to contain and address communal issues. “We aim to proactively manage situations as soon as they are reported. Prevention and proactive measures are of utmost importance in curbing communal incidents,” he said.

On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’

January 6,2024

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to consider, within two months, a plea by private transport firms to extend the Shakti Scheme offering free bus travel for women to their buses as well.

The single judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar disposed of a petition filed by private bus operators in Udupi district who had made such a plea.

The petition said the Shakti Yojane "can be extended to private stage carriage operators also", and a representation in this regard was made to the chief minister and deputy chief minister and other ministers but there has been no positive outcome.

The petition claimed that private operators run services in mountainous and hilly areas and valleys, which are not otherwise easily accessible, as some of these routes do not have KSRTC bus services.

"Although the cost of running a state carriage bus is very high, the private operators are providing good services to the passengers at large on different routes throughout Karnataka and even in a number of routes where there are no KSRTC buses," the court was informed.

The petition claimed that after the launch of the free bus services for women in state transport buses, private operators are suffering losses.

"Within two days (after) the Shakti Yojane came into effect from 11.6.2023, private operators are heavily and severely facing loss without any passengers, and the services which are in operation for more than 50 to 60 years on the route are in question,” the petitioner said.
 

January 4,2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on January 4 merged her party with Congress. The significant move by the YSRTP chief came days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. 

After the merger of YSR Telangana Party into the Congress, YS Sharmila said, “Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."

“Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country and it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation…," she added.

Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she had said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

As per ANI report, YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

