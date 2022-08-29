  1. Home
PM Modi’s friend Gautam Adani is now world’s 3rd richest tycoon – 1st Asian to be in top 3

News Network
August 30, 2022

adani.jpg

Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third richest person. 

It’s the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani and China’s Jack Ma never made it that far. With a $137.4 billion (Rs 10.97 lakh crore) fortune, Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking. 

Adani, 60, has spent the past few years expanding his coal-to-ports conglomerate, venturing into everything from data centers to cement, media and alumina. The group now owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, city-gas distributor and coal miner. While its Carmichael mine in Australia has been criticised by environmentalists, it pledged in November to invest $70 billion in green energy to become the world’s largest renewable-energy producer. 

As his empire has expanded to one of the world’s largest conglomerates fueling the remarkable wealth gains, concerns have grown over the rapid growth. Adani’s deals spree has been predominantly funded with debt and his empire is “deeply over-leveraged,” CreditSights said in a report this month. 

Some lawmakers and market watchers have also raised concerns over opaque shareholder structures and a lack of analyst coverage at Adani Group companies. Yet the shares have soared -- some of them more than 1,000 per cent since 2020, with valuations hitting 750 times earnings -- as the tycoon focused on areas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deems crucial to meeting India’s long-term goals. 

The pivot to green energy and infrastructure has won investments from firms including Warburg Pincus and TotalEnergies SE, helping Adani enter the echelons previously dominated by US tech moguls. The surge in coal in recent months has further turbocharged his ascent. 

All told, Adani has added $60.9 billion to his fortune in 2022 alone, five times more than anyone else. He first overtook Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire  in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month. 

Adani was able to move past some of the world’s richest US billionaires partly because they’ve recently boosted their philanthropy. Gates said in July he was transferring $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while Warren Buffett has already donated more than $35 billion to the charity. 

The two, along with Gates’s ex-wife Melinda French Gates, started the Giving Pledge initiative in 2010, vowing to give away most of their fortunes in their lifetimes. The billions of dollars spent on philanthropy has pushed them lower on the Bloomberg wealth ranking. Gates is now fifth and Buffett is sixth. 

Adani, too, has increased his charitable giving. He pledged in June to donate $7.7 billion (Rs 61,512 crore) for social causes to mark his 60th birthday. 

Interestingly, Mr Adani comes from the western state of Gujarat, where he was a key supporter of Mr Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata party as it rose to dominate national politics.

When Mr Modi took office, he flew from Gujarat to the capital New Delhi in Mr Adani’s private jet — an open display of friendship that symbolised their concurrent rise to power. Since Mr Modi came into office, Mr Adani’s net worth has increased thousands of times as he won government tenders and built infrastructure projects across the country. 

News Network
August 19,2022

New Delhi, Aug 19: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. 

During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said. 

Delhi L-G V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

Reacting to the raids, Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out.

In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors.

That is why ministers of both departments are "targeted" to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.

"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too." 

News Network
August 28,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

News Network
August 20,2022

jobs.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station on charge of duping more than 138 job aspirants with a promise of jobs in KMF by collecting Rs 1.84 crore.  

The arrested has been identified as Ramprasad Rao alias Harish alias Keshav alias Shashidhar from Salethur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The police have also booked three others Dr Hemanth from Mudigere, Surendra Reddy from Bengaluru and Darshan from Mangaluru, based on a complaint filed by Deviprasad.

In his complaint, he alleged that the accused had provided them with a fake appointment letter and ID card.

Deviprasad said after being unemployed for almost a year, through a friend he came to know about direct appointment jobs at KMF and he would have to pay a bribe for the job. He was introduced to a woman, who demanded Rs 1.80 lakh for the job and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 immediately. After he made the payments, he was given an appointment letter as a clerk.

Later on December 15, 2021, Ramprasad, Dr Hemanth alias Mallesh Jain, Surendra Reddy, and Darshan imparted training to 38 job aspirants at Malaraya Daivastana hall in Chilimbi.

Two more friends of the complainant showed interest to take up jobs and paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the assistant HR job and Rs 90,000 for a clerk’s job. The woman reportedly representing KMF also told the complainant that three officers' posts were available and three more persons-(complainant’s friends)paid Rs 3 lakh each.  One of them reportedly received an appointment letter.

They waited for a job till May and when they failed to get the jobs, they demanded refunds. A cheque of Rs 10.70 lakh was handed over to the complainant by the arrested and he accordingly made the refunds to his friends. 

However, the following day, they received a call that jobs were available on payment of Rs 1 lakh. Two job aspirants had allegedly transferred the money to Ramprasad. Following this, six people received ID cards. However, they never got jobs.

The complainant has demanded action against those who duped the job aspirants.

A separate release from DKMUL MD said that the case has nothing to do with the DKMUL. The DKMUL is in favour of the farmers and is functioning in a transparent manner.

The DKMUL has made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police to take strict action against those involved in the fraud.

