  2. PMO says don't have records of PM Modi's donation to PM-CARES: RTI

PMO says don't have records of PM Modi's donation to PM-CARES: RTI

News Network
February 6, 2021

New Delhi, Feb 6: The offices of the President and Vice President have provided the amount both donated to the controversial PM-CARES through the RTI Act but Prime Minister's Office has said that it has no information about Narendra Modi's contribution as it does not hold any such records.

Law student Aniket Gaurav had sought details of donations made by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Modi separately.

In its reply on June 16 last year to the query raised six days earlier, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President has contributed his one month salary -- Rs five lakh -- towards PM-CARES fund.

On June 9 last year, the Vice President's Secretariat responded that Naidu contributed a month's salary -- Rs 4 lakh -- to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"In addition to the above, he (Naidu) is contributing 30% of his monthly salary towards the PM-CARES Fund until the situation in the country becomes normal. So far, Rs 1.2 lakh per month has been contributed to this fund since April 2020," the Secretariat said its reply to the query filed on May 11, 2020.

Gaurav later filed an RTI with the Prime Minister's Office in August last year seeking information. An appeal was filed in October and he received the response from the PMO on January 29 this year.

It said, "information regarding donations made by the PM from his personal savings, inter-alia, is personal in nature and therefore not part of the records held by this Office."

There were reports earlier that Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his own pocket as the "initial corpus" to the PM-CARES just after it was set up.

The Narendra Modi government has been stone-walling RTI queries on PM-CARES citing that it is a private entity not controlled by the government, raising questions from transparency activists and Opposition.

The Trust deed dated March 27, 2020 said that the PM-CARES was "not created by or under the Constitution of India or by any law made by the Parliament or by any state legislature". It also went on to say that the Trust is "neither intended to be or is in fact owned, controlled or substantially financed by any government or any instrumentality of the Government".

However, a latest RTI in December last year showed that the controversial fund has been provided the official gov.in domain on a request from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

It has also come to light that the letter from the PMO was sent on March 27 and the approval for use of the official domain reserved for a few government departments and agencies for the PM-CARES came on the same day.

Agencies
February 5,2021

Srinagar, Feb 5: High speed 4G internet services are being restored across Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Friday, more than 18 months after they were snapped to prevent a backlash against the centre's move to revoke the former state's special status.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. The services are likely to resume from Friday midnight, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under what became the world's longest-running internet shutdown in a democratic country on August 5, 2019, when the centre announced plans to scrap its decades-old autonomy listed in the constitution.

In days that followed, the state was split into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - and several politicians, including three former Chief Ministers, were taken into detention to pre-empt a pushback.

Over the last year, broadband internet and slow mobile data were restored in phases since the Supreme Court told off the government earlier while hearing cases that called the curbs an assault on free speech and democratic rights.

Last August, the government told the Supreme Court that 4G internet services will be allowed on a trial basis in one district of Jammu and one of the Kashmir valley after Independence Day. The curbs on the rest of the state were extended multiple times.

Mobile internet services were throttled to stop the spread of misinformation and terrorists from abusing the networks, the administration said. However, critics said the restrictions have cost hundreds of thousands of jobs and crores in losses to the economy.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the move to restore 4G services, tweeting, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never."

News Network
January 23,2021

Mysuru, Jan 23: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday indicated that the State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized given the financial condition as a fallout of the due to Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters here at the airport, he said that the financial situation was such that downsizing of the budget has become inevitable and the outlay was bound to be less than what it was last year.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had tabled a budget with an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore last year.

However, Mr Yediyurappa pointed out that there will be no dearth of funds or resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while expressing hope that the requirement could be less in the new financial year.

“This is because Covid-19 was almost 90 per cent under control and hence the resources required too could be less than what was allocated last year.”

The Chief Minister had said recently that he would present the budget in March and the budget session will be held from February 28. He had also admitted that the financial position was not good due to the pandemic and floods.

Mr Yediyurappa said he will apprise himself of the situation arising out of the blast near a quarrying site in Shivamogga that led to the death of six persons on Friday. “I have already announced compensation for the victims and ordered an inquiry so as to ensure justice for all’’, he added.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said mining was essential but action will be initiated against illegal mining.

Those without permits have to get a licence from the authorities and regularise the mining activity failing which the deputy commissioners of the districts will have to initiate legal action.

Since many state and national highway works are being taken up across the State mining could not be stopped. All the Deputy Commissioners will be asked to verify mining in their jurisdiction, he added.

Later chief minister inaugurated 11 ft. high Akka Mahadevi statue on the outer ring road in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said the state government will develop Sharna centres across the state and help the present-day generation to know their contributions. The government has earmarked Rs 50 crores for the same.

He said the development of Akkmahadevi's birthplace in Shivamogga will be completed within two years.

The government has already set up the Veerashaiva lingayat development authority and earmarked Rs 500 crores.

He said Akka Mahadevi was the first Kannada poetess. She sacrificed worldly affairs at a very young age and lived for the welfare of society. Her value-based vachanas talk secrets of life.

Mr Yediyurappa also inaugurated Basava Bhavan built in the first phase of Vijayanagara.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 5,2021

Belthangady, Feb 5: Bodies of two unidentified women have been found near the vented dam of the Netravathi bathing ghat of Dharmasthala on Friday.

Police said that the age of the deceased women is estimated at 45 and 25 respectively. Pilgrims who noticed the two bodies have informed the police.

So far the identities of the two have not been ascertained. Dharmasthala police is investigating the case.

