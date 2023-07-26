‘PM’s ideology set Manipur on fire’: Rahul Gandhi a day after Smriti Irani’s verbal attack

New Delhi, July 27: After Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of setting "Manipur on fire", Gandhi retorted by asking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for Manipur.

In a video shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why is he not speaking anything about Manipur? This is because Narendra Modi ji has nothing to do with Manipur."

Rahul was replying to the allegations made by Irani during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Irani accused the opposition parties of not raising their voice about crimes against women in non-BJP-ruled states. She then went on to accuse Rahul Gandhi for setting Manipur "on fire."

"When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states? When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire? Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet," she said amid loud cheers by her party's MPs.

He retorted by saying, "What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not speaking anything about Manipur? This is because Narendra Modi ji has nothing to do with Manipur. They know that their ideology has burnt Manipur."