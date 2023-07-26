  1. Home
  2. ‘PM’s ideology set Manipur on fire’: Rahul Gandhi a day after Smriti Irani’s verbal attack

‘PM’s ideology set Manipur on fire’: Rahul Gandhi a day after Smriti Irani’s verbal attack

News Network
July 27, 2023

smrutiirani.jpg

New Delhi, July 27: After Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of setting "Manipur on fire", Gandhi retorted by asking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for Manipur.

In a video shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why is he not speaking anything about Manipur? This is because Narendra Modi ji has nothing to do with Manipur."

Rahul was replying to the allegations made by Irani during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Irani accused the opposition parties of not raising their voice about crimes against women in non-BJP-ruled states. She then went on to accuse Rahul Gandhi for setting Manipur "on fire."

"When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states? When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire? Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet," she said amid loud cheers by her party's MPs.

He retorted by saying, "What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not speaking anything about Manipur? This is because Narendra Modi ji has nothing to do with Manipur. They know that their ideology has burnt Manipur."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2023

moonmission.jpg

Benglauru, July 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

"The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency headquartered here said on Monday.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm. it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2023

shreyas.jpg

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, UAE has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023). Shreyas hails from south India’s Mangaluru. 

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.

'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.

Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.

Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2023

INDIA.jpg

New Delhi, July 19: India's Opposition political parties have finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the alliance's tagline, a day after they named their combine 'INDIA', striking a chord of nationalism to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA alliance whose political campaigns and speeches have largely focused on evoking patriotism.

The Opposition and the NDA alliance both held meetings recently, showcasing their number strength and setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline, Jeetega Bharat, means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources told PTI. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Leaders of India's 26 Opposition political parties in a meeting on Tuesday decided to name their alliance INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as they set up the stage for a battle against the ruling BJP to win majority in Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

They unveiled what could be their campaign ringtone by stating that 2024 will be a "fight between INDIA and Modi... an INDIA Vs NDA contest".

Sources said the alliance name, INDIA, was proposed by Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and was chosen after discussions on a dozen other names. After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the alliance at a joint press conference, she said in her speech: "NDA, BJP, can you challenge INDIA? Catch us, if you can."

Both the alliances were also vocal about their number strength and obviously vouched for themselves to be the ideal candidates that citizens of the world's largest democracy should elect as their leaders for the next five years.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress and other opposition political parties saying it is family first for them and not the nation, the Congress party in a strategic move said they don't mind offering the PM's chair to other parties in their alliance. That would mark a significant shift since Congress in their previous stints as the ruling party, along with UPA alliance, had typically made one of their party members as the PM. BJP and its alliance have always hurled scathing attack on Congress, alleging dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, Modi said NDA means N-new India, D-development, A- aspiration.

"NDA is the legacy of (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Modi added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.