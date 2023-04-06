  1. Home
‘PM's low qualifications dangerous for country; 60,000 schools shut in last few years’: Manish Sisodia's letter from jail

News Network
April 7, 2023

modisis.jpg

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.

Raising questions on PM Modi's educational qualifications, Sisodia said, "For the progress of India, it is necessary to have an educated PM for the progress of India."

In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."

"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody till April 17 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case. 

A Delhi court is scheduled to hear his bail plea on April 12.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 42 candidates for the state's Assembly election set to take place on May 10. 

The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier. 

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. 

Amid expectations that former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress's high command.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

CongList.jpg

CongList2.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
April 5,2023

UTkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Mangaluru MLA and former minister U T Khader has performed Umrah amidst preparations for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. 

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, also met Indian expatriates, especially those from Mangaluru region working in Saudi Arabia. 

The four-time MLA from Mangaluru constituency (erstwhile Ullal constituency) is contesting from Congress ticket for the fifth time in May 10 Karnataka elections. 

News Network
April 5,2023

puneetterror.jpg

Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli, who is accused in the coldblooded murder of a cattle trader in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Puneeth along with four others were caught in Rajasthan and they were arrested by the police. According to police, Kerehalli runs ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Force), an extremist Hindutva organization. 

He had also organized campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs in the past.

Puneeth and associates are accused of killing 39-year-old Indrees Paasha and assaulting his two associates — Syed Zaheer and Irfan — for transporting cattle.

Pasha was chased, assaulted and killed by a gang of Hindutva extremists led by Puneeth on March 31. 

Police said the FIR was filed under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR stated that although Pasha had documents to prove that the cattle he was ferrying was from the local market, Puneeth and his gang allegedly continued to threaten him. They even demanded a fee of Rs 2 lakh to release him and threatened to kill him if the amount wasn’t paid.

Puneeth has been photographed with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka.

This is not the first instance of cow vigilantism that Puneeth was allegedly involved in. He has posted videos of himself ‘confronting’ cattle traders on his social media pages, and in one of the videos posted just a few days before Pasha’s murder, Puneeth is seen using a stun gun on a cattle trader. 

The video from March 20 shows Puneeth stopping a truck carrying cattle in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Puneeth is seen continuously assaulting a man named Waseem inside the truck, while he pleads innocence.

