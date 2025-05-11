  1. Home
Police arrest 2 for spying, leaking army and air force intel to Pakistan

News Network
May 11, 2025

Amid the ongoing border tension with Pakistan, the Punjab Police in India arrested two individuals on espionage charges. They allegedly leaked sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar, said the police on Sunday.

The two persons were identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. They were arrested in a significant counter-espionage operation by the Amritsar Rural Police.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "Malerkotla Police apprehends two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission, New Delhi.

"Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions. Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered."

The police said further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

News Network
May 10,2025

indianarmy.jpg

In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Indian Army has reported that Pakistan targeted critical civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and school premises, in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. This incident marks a severe breach of international norms, with Pakistan's actions drawing widespread condemnation.

Details of the Attacks

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a press briefing, said that Pakistan's military launched attacks on Indian Army hospitals and educational institutions in these regions. The targeted facilities are located within or near military airbases, raising concerns about the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure. The attacks have resulted in significant damage to these establishments, though specific casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

Indian Army's Response

The Indian Army has termed these actions as "unacceptable" and a direct violation of international humanitarian law. In retaliation, India has initiated "Operation Sindoor," a series of strikes targeting Pakistani military bases and terrorist infrastructure. The operation aims to dismantle terror networks operating from across the border and to send a strong message against such provocations.

The international community has expressed grave concern over the escalation. The United Nations has called for maximum restraint from both nations to prevent further deterioration of the situation. Countries like the United States, Russia, and China have urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and de-escalate tensions.

As of now, the situation remains tense. Both nations have mobilized additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC), and airspace in the affected regions has been restricted. Civilians in the targeted areas have been advised to stay indoors, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any further incidents.

This development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, with the targeting of civilian infrastructure raising the stakes of the conflict. The coming days will be crucial in determining the trajectory of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Agencies
May 9,2025

livecoverage.jpg

The Ministry of Defence has urged media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and troop movements.

Citing the risks to operational success and personnel safety, the Ministry highlighted past incidents — including the Kargil War, the 26/11 attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking — where premature information disclosure had severe consequences.

"Under Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only authorised officials are permitted to release updates during anti-terror operations," the Ministry stressed. It called for responsible reporting and greater sensitivity towards national security concerns.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level review of the country’s security situation on Friday (May 9, 2025) at South Block in New Delhi, following the foiled large-scale drone strike launched by Pakistan on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by senior military leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

The security review comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian Armed Forces struck nine terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, prompting Pakistan’s attempted retaliation.

News Network
April 28,2025

bannedYT.jpg

India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively boast 63 million subscribers, for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources confirmed. The ban was enforced following recommendations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The banned channels include those affiliated with prominent news outlets such as:

Dawn

Samaa TV

ARY News

Bol News

Raftar

Geo News

Suno News

Additionally, channels operated by journalists:

Irshad Bhatti

Asma Shirazi

Umar Cheema

Muneeb Farooq

Other banned channels include:

The Pakistan Reference

Samaa Sports

Uzair Cricket

Razi Naama

Government sources indicated that these channels were responsible for spreading provocative content, false narratives, and misinformation targeting India, its army, and its security agencies. The action follows the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri. These channels were accused of fueling tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbating the already strained diplomatic relations.

When attempting to access these channels, users are met with the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country due to an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)."

The ban comes as part of India’s broader response to Pakistan, which is suspected of playing a role in the Pahalgam terror attack. In retaliation, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has responded by stating its right to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack on April 22 would face unimaginable consequences. He emphasized that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers, stating that the spirit of the country would remain unbroken.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country’s enemies have shown the audacity to attack India’s soul," Modi said. "The time has come to demolish whatever remains of the terror haven. The will of 140 crore people will break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

In a related development, the Indian government has issued a warning to the BBC over a controversial headline in its coverage of the Kashmir attack. The headline, which read "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists," was criticized for implying that India was responsible for the killings of the tourists. Several social media users highlighted the issue, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Department to convey the government's displeasure to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India head. Sources indicate that a formal letter was also sent to the BBC regarding its use of the term "militants" to describe the terrorists involved in the attack. The government has stated that it will closely monitor future BBC reporting on the issue.

