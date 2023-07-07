  1. Home
  2. Polling agent among many killed as West Bengal votes in Panchayat elections

News Network
July 8, 2023

Kolkata, July 8: Several people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, officials said.

The polling started at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates, they said.

BJP polling agent Madhab Biswas was allegedly killed in Falimari gram panchayat in Coochbehar district, they said.

The BJP alleged that when Biswas tried to enter the polling booth he was stopped by TMC supporters, and as the situation escalated, they killed him. The TMC denied the allegations.

The supporter of an Independent candidate died in the Kadambagachi area in North 24 Paraganas district after he was beaten up overnight, police said.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Abdullah. He died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the morning, Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee said.

Protesting against the killing, locals blocked the Taki Road in the early hours but they were removed by the police.

A TMC worker was killed in Murshidabad district's Kapasdanga area overnight in poll-related violence. The deceased was identified as Babar Ali, officials said.

The ruling TMC said that two of its workers were killed in Rejinagar and Khargram in Murshidabad district, and another person in Tufanganj in Coochbehar district.

"The polling started peacefully, but Congress, BJP and CPI(M) are attacking TMC workers since last night. Three of our workers have died in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram. And, two of our workers were injured in Domkal. Where are the central forces?" TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked.

The brother of a TMC leader was killed in a clash with Congress supporters in Malda district, police said.

The incident happened in Jisharattola in Manikchak police station area. The deceased was identified as Malek Sheikh, they said.

The TMC alleged that the husband of one of its candidates was shot at in Nadia district's Narayanpur area by CPI(M) supporters, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Allegations of attempts to loot ballot boxes and attack on voters were made by all the parties. Clashes were also reported from other parts of the state.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim shared a video of open ballot boxes lying in the field, tweeting, "Vote is over! Condition of the ballots, ballot boxes in one of the booths. Btw this pic is from Diamond Harbour."

At least 600 companies of central forces have been deployed for the elections along with around 70,000 state police.

Sharing a video on Twitter, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that ballot boxes were set ablaze at a booth in the Coochbehar district with poll officials having fled the scene.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited parts of the North 24 Parganas district and interacted with the people.

There are 63,229-gram panchayat seats and 9,730 panchayat samiti seats in 22 districts, while 928 zilla parishad seats in 20 districts as Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council at the top.

Long queues outside polling booths were seen as early as 6 am with people turning out early amid the intermittent rains.

The ruling TMC is contesting all the 928 seats in zilla parishads, 9,419 seats in panchayat samitis and 61,591 seats in gram panchayats. The BJP has fielded candidates in 897 zilla parishad seats, 7,032 panchayat samiti seats and 38,475 seats in gram panchayats.

The CPI(M) is fighting 747 zilla parishad seats, 6,752 panchayat samiti seats and 35,411-gram panchayat seats. The Congress is contesting 644 zilla parishad seats, 2,197 panchayat samiti seats and 11,774 gram panchayat seats.

News Network
July 7,2023

Bengaluru, July 7: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th Budget today. The budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’s five guarantees while making space for other development works. 

Here are the Welfare Schemes for Minority Communities announced by the CM in the maiden budget of the new Congress government. 

-- Rs 50 crore will be provided to protect and develop 40,000 Wakf properties in the state

--Interest-free loans will be provided to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh to minority students to pursue graduate and postgraduate courses in prestigious foreign universities with a global ranking of under 250.

-- To promote self-employment opportunities, for the loan amount availed from the banks, a subsidy up to 20% of the loan amount up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to 10,000 unemployed youth belonging to minority communities.

--A new scheme 'Swawalambi Sarathi will be introduced to encourage self-employment of the unemployed youth belonging to Minority communities. Under this, a subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided towards purchase of four wheeler vehicles.

--Rs 54 crore alloted for the construction of all the 126 incomplete Shadimahals and Community halls

-- A loan of Rs. 1 lakh per annum at a subsidized interest rate of 2% will be provided to minority students under the 'Arivu' - educational loan scheme. The eligible beneficiaries will be students who get admission through CET to 28 professional courses such as Engineering, Medical, etc. During the financial year, Rs. 75 crore will be reserved for this scheme.

--Language labs will be established at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in all the Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools to improve Kannada and English language skills of students belonging to minority communities.

--Skill development training of minority youths will be started in the districts of Ramanagar, Belagavi, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

--A grant of Rs. 8 Crores will be provided to impart training through prestigious institutions for two years for the students studying in minority pre-university residential colleges in order to prepare them for NET, JEE, CET and other entrance examinations.

--A ten month residential coaching program for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to the minority aspirants in Haj Bhavan, Bengaluru, in collaboration with reputed coaching institutions.

News Network
July 5,2023

New Delhi, July 5: Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader and former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Law Commission and all political leaders not to open the "Pandora's box" on personal laws and "create chaos" in the society.

He also alleged that it was an issue that was intended to divide the society, destabilise the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed in Indian society.

In a statement, Moily underlined that Article 25 provides for the Right to Freedom of Religion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently given a public thrust to Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Even though the Constitution of India makes a mention of the UCC, the founding fathers of the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly had chosen not to make it mandatory, as it involves the diversity of Indian society," said Moily, who was the law minister in the UPA-II government from May 2009 to May 2011.

Uniformity or commonality of the civil code for all regions and cultures of India is a different matter, he argued. 

"It would entail breaking the promise made to Nagas and Mizos to not interfere in their customs and could feed secessionist sentiments that are active to varying degrees in the region," Moily said.

He added that this will have repercussions not only for minorities such as Muslims, Christians, it will also have substantial effect on Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist and hundreds of tribes and among various sects in Hindus such as Aliyasantana in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and Marumakkathayam in Kerala.

"As expected, UCC is envisaged as a Muslim issue, forgetting other diversities prevailing in the country," he alleged.

Moily noted that the 21st Law Commission of India had declared that the UCC is neither necessary nor desirable.

He said that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had already framed seven questions of law linked to religious freedom, rights and practices in the Sabarimala case. 

The first of the seven questions is what is the scope and ambit of Right to Freedom of Religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, he pointed out and noted that the said reference is still pending in the Supreme Court.

The 22nd Law Commission of India has rushed to issue a public notice for a fresh debate on the Uniform Civil Code, he said.

"The statement of the prime minister at the most may be a platitude in the meeting of the BJP party and may be a part of the BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election of 2024," Moily said.

Neither any state nor the next Parliament can rush to the UCC legislation in the absence of a full-fledged report of the 22nd Law Commission or the judgment of the Supreme Court which had framed seven questions of law, he asserted.

The right to preserve one's religious identities through personal laws cannot be annulled by a premature proclamation of the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said.

He said that it should not be forgotten that the report of the 21st Law Commission of India will have to be debated and the Supreme Court should also come out with its verdict. 

"All the debates which are taking place now are premature, short-sighted and tend to create hatred in the society. Such debates are also intended to sabotage the concept of secularism which has always been upheld by the founding fathers of the Constitution," Moily said.

"I appeal to the prime minister of India, the Law Commission and all the political leaders not to open up the Pandora's box on personal laws and create chaos in the society which is intended to divide the society and destabilise the country and to demolish the diversity enjoyed in the Indian society," he said.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all the citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Modi had made a strong pitch for the UCC, saying that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi had also said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

News Network
July 7,2023

New Delhi, July 7: The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in charges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-in charge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

