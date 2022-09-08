  1. Home
  2. Prashant Kishor hits backs at Nitish Kumar with these Modi photos, then deletes

News Network
September 8, 2022

PK.jpg

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suggested that his former colleague Prashant Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly, the political strategist hit back with a set of photos, without comment.

In a tweet, now deleted, Kishor shared four photos featuring Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In all photographs, the Bihar chief minister can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands and smiling at the prime minister. 

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar slammed Kishor, who had said that JD(U)'s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact, calling him a "publicity expert".

Does he know how much work has been done since 2005, he wondered and suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly. "'His statements have no meaning," he said.

Kishor had earlier taunted the Bihar Chief Minister for dumping the BJP and forming a new coalition government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress. He had said that upheaval was a "state-specific" phenomenon and unlikely to have nationwide ramifications. He had also claimed that the latest volte face by Kumar was symbolic of the "political instability" that has come to plague the state ever since the rise of "new BJP" under the leadership of Narendra Modi. 

News Network
September 2,2022

swamijirapist.jpg

Chitradurga, Sept 2: The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of bhakts (devotees, followers and supporters) gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. 

The bhakts were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

Soon after his arrest last night, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

He was later shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. 

News Network
August 26,2022

gulam.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress today with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, mainly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to launch a new party in Jammu and Kashmir, sources say.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, say sources, is keen on a new outfit on his home turf. Soon after his resignation, five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit in his support.

Sources close to Mr Azad say he wants to mark his presence in the region ahead of elections due later this year.

Mr Azad, 73, quit the party days after he rejected a post in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress saying his recommendations for appointments had been ignored. 

Today, the veteran leader slammed the Gandhis with a five-page resignation letter accusing Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and immaturity and of letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Mr Azad wrote he joined the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir in the mid-1970s, "when it was still a taboo to be associated with the party, given its chequered history in the state from 8th August 1953 onwards - the arrest of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah being the nadir of its political myopia."

His resignation comes ahead of the 2024 national election and amid signs that the election of a new Congress chief will be delayed yet again. The Congress is focused towards a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to be led by Rahul Gandhi next month.

Mr Azad, a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, was among the party's tallest leaders and the Congress's face in Jammu and Kashmir.

If he forms a new party, he has the option of tying up with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir or partnering with the BJP, which would vastly gain from a face like Mr Azad in the region.

Before him, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also floated his party after quitting the Congress. He tied up with the BJP for the Punjab election but failed to make a mark.

Mr Azad is among the few leaders to enjoy goodwill across the spectrum. After his Rajya Sabha membership ended last year, Mr Azad reportedly received invites from parties like the Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

However, his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out.

The Prime Minister choked up during Mr Azad's Rajya Sabha farewell in parliament last year.

PM Modi shared an episode when they were both Chief Ministers - of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on visitors from Gujarat. "I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. That night...Ghulam Nabi Ji called me...," he recalled, fighting tears.

Describing Mr Azad as a true friend, the PM said: "I would not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you."

Mr Azad later praised PM Modi during a speech in Jammu and said he hadn't forgotten his humble roots.

Mr Azad was a leading member of the "G-23" or the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 alleging a leadership drift and urging major reforms.

When he was honoured with a Padma Bhushan this year, many in the Congress said it was because of his proximity to the Prime Minister and the BJP.
 

News Network
September 1,2022

RSS.jpg

A former functionary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh has revealed that Sangh Parivar has involved in a series of bomb blasts across the country with the aim to help the BJP win elections.

A video of Yashwant Shinde has gone viral in which he says that he is a witness to the bomb blast training.

Yashwant Shinde, the ex-RSS functionary from Mumbai, also filed an affidavit in a Nanded court on August 30 making serious allegations against the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to multiple media reports.  

In his affidavit, Shinde claimed that in 1999, while the applicant was in Maharashtra, Indresh Kumar told him to get hold of some boys with fighting spirit and take them to Jammu where they would be trained in the use of modern weapons.

“For selecting the boys for this purpose, there was a state-level meeting of VHP in Thane (Maharashtra). In that meeting, the applicant got introduced to one Himanshu Panse of Nanded. At that time Himanshu Panse was the full-time worker of the VHP in Goa. He and his 7 friends were selected for training. The applicant took Himanshu and his 7 friends to Jammu. There they received training in modern weaponry from the Indian Army jawans,” the affidavit read.

Shinde named several Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and RSS members who took part in the bomb blast project.

Among them, Shinde, who claimed he is a staunch believer of Hindutva and one who considers the Hindu religion a noble one devoid of terrorist tendencies, named three persons who masterminded the blasts for RSS and VHP.

Besides, Indresh Kumar, and Himanshu Panse, the affidavit named Milind Parande, Rakesh Dhawade, and Ravi Dev (Mithun Chakravarty) as the main conspirators in the case. While Milind Parande and Rakesh Dhawad organised the training camps, it was Ravi Dev who imparted training in bomb-making, Shinde said.

He further noted that he was not on the side where his masters were and that he did not wish to be part of heinous crimes. He also claimed that he even discouraged those with whom he had better connections in the RSS from carrying out bomb blasts. Thus, he saved the lives of many innocent Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, the affidavit said.

“As the RSS and VHP’s plan of causing blasts throughout the country was not as successful as was expected the BJP was not politically benefitted. Consequently, in the 2004 elections, the Congress party got the majority. Persons like Milind Parande who were the main conspirators were scared and went underground, but they continued hatching conspiracies secretly. By remaining underground they carried out many bomb blasts across the country and with the help of biased police and one-sided media blamed them on Muslims. That helped them in 2014 Loksabha elections,” read the ex-RSS member’s affidavit.

According to Shinde, in 2014, the BJP captured power at the Centre and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. This resulted in the sudden activation of all the underground destructive forces belonging to VHP and RSS.

In the affidavit, the applicant states that the three persons mentioned are the main conspirators in the Nanded blast case of 2006 and requested they are to be brought before the law. 

