Prashant Kishor presents 2024 LS polls strategy at Congress meet

April 16, 2022

A meeting was held between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and the Congress top brass at party chief Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Saturday, 16 April, where Kishor gave a presentation on the roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has also proposed that Kishor join the Congress, as per sources.

"Prashant Kishor gave a detailed presentation on 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 2024 election strategy of the Congress is to be decided. The plan presented will be examined by a small group of people within the party. The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) will decide who will lead the group," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

The group will submit report within a week's time to the party chief for a final decision, he added.

A number of senior Congress leaders – including Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, and Priyanka Gandhi – were in attendance at the meeting.

In addition to a deliberation of the national political landscape and organisational suggestions for the Congress, an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls was also discussed at the meeting, sources said. The induction of a highly-sought-after Naresh Patel, a major Patidar leader in Gujarat, into the party was considered.

Saturday's meeting comes amid internal turmoil within the Gujarat Congress, with party leader Hardik Patel criticising the Congress leadership over the delay in inducting Naresh Patel into the Congress.

A Leuva Patidar leader and the chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust which manages the temple of goddess Khodiyar, Naresh Patel had announced in December that he was ready to take the political plunge. The BJP, the AAP, and the Congress have been attempting to draw him in ever since.

Last year, Kishor and the Gandhis had held several rounds of talks on building a consolidated front for the 2024 national election. Discussions on the poll strategist joining the party had also been held, but had collapsed due to some disagreements between the two sides, Priyanka Gandhi had indicated in January this year.

April 15,2022

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who resigned from his ministerial post would become a minister again, soon.

"I am confident that he will come out clean on corruption charges and he will become part of the cabinet again."

Addressing the media in Shivamogga he said, "If probe into contractor Santosh's suicide case is completed within three months, it will become clear that Eshwarappa is innocent and can become minister again.

Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the top post to pave the way for Basavaraj Bommai, said that Eshwarappa had to step down even though he did not commit any mistake.

"God will do good to him. After the probe, it will be evident that Eshwarappa is innocent in this case," he said. 

April 10,2022

khanimran.jpg

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly past midnight on Saturday, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be removed through a no-confidence motion.

Khan, 69, was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the lower house.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote.

Also, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

The opposition had filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan’s insistence that he was being targeted as part of a “foreign conspiracy” with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, was dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

He apparently also lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally he agreed but it soured his ties with the powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan wanted to keep Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the spy chief but the army high command transferred him by appointing Corps Commander in Peshawar.

Ahead of the voting, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned.

Qaiser said he could not take part in a foreign conspiracy to oust the prime minister.

After announcing his resignation, Speaker asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings.

Voting on the resolution then began at 11:58pm (local time). Sadiq adjourned the house for two minutes due to the change of day at 12. The new session then began at 12:02am.

Earlier, the crucial session convened in line with a landmark Supreme Court ruling to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan witnessed multiple adjournments and heated arguments.  

Back to 'purana Pakistan'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday hailed the adoption of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan as he asked the members of the Pakistan National Assembly to mark 10th April 2022, as an important date in country's history.

Addressing the Pakistani parliamentarians after the motion was passed against Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10 and said on this day, Pakistan approved the 1973 Constitution.

"On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq," he said,

"Today [on] April 10, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan," said Bilawal in the Pakistan National Assembly. "I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge," he added.

Prior to assuming office in 2018, Imran Khan had vowed to create a "naya Pakistan" --- one with zero corruption and prosperous economy. However, as time went by there were fewer takers of this empty sloganeering.

The voting on the no-confidence motion was undertaken with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq chairing the session after Speaker of the House Asad Qaisar resigned after a meeting with Imran Khan.

 

News Network
April 16,2022

Hatred, bigotry and intolerance were "engulfing" the country and if not stopped these would damage the society beyond repair, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has alleged.

In a newspaper article, she called upon people not to allow this to go on and urged them to stop "this raging fire and tsunami of hate" that will "raze all that has been so painstakingly built by past generations".

"An apocalypse of hatred, bigotry, intolerance and untruth is engulfing our country today. If we don't stop it now, it will -- if it already hasn't -- damage our society beyond repair. We simply cannot and must not allow this to go on. We as a people cannot stand by and watch as peace and pluralism are sacrificed at the altar of bogus nationalism," she said in an article in 'The Indian Express'.

"Let us contain this raging fire, this tsunami of hate that has been unleashed before all that has been so painstakingly built by past generations is razed to the ground," Gandhi wrote.

She quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali' to say its verses were "all the more relevant and have heightened resonance" now.

"Over a century ago, the poet of Indian nationalism gave the world his immortal 'Gitanjali' of which perhaps the 35th verse has become the most celebrated and most quoted. Gurudev Tagore's prayer, with its seminal lines starting, 'Where the mind is without fear...' is all the more relevant and has heightened resonance today."

In the article "A Virus Rages", the Congress chief asked, "Does India have to be in a state of permanent polarisation?"

She alleged that the ruling establishment clearly wants the citizens of India to believe that such an environment was in their best interest.

"Whether it is dress, food, faith, festivals or language, Indian are sought to be pitted against Indians and the forces of discord are given every encouragement -- overt and covert. History -- both ancient and contemporary -- is continuously sought to be interpreted to promote prejudice animosity and vengeance," she claimed.

Her article comes in the wake of the Hijab row, violence during Ram Navami and the clash in the Jawaharlal Nehru University over serving non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess on the occasion.

Gandhi alleged it was a "travesty" that instead of utilizing the resources for creating a bright, new future for the country and engaging young minds in productive ventures, "time and valuable assets were being used up in attempts to refashion the present in terms of an imagined past".

Noting there was much talk from the prime minister about acknowledging India's diversity, she claimed the "harsh reality" was that under the ruling dispensation, the rich diversity that defined and enriched the society for centuries was "being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden and get more firmly entrenched" in them. 

"The rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression and even crimes against the minorities is a far departure from the accommodating, syncretic traditions in our society."

The Congress chief alleged, "There is something else more insidious that is part of this new, grand divisive plan to keep India in a state of permanent frenzy. All dissent and opinion that are opposed to the ideology of those in power are sought to be ruthlessly stifled. Political opponents are targeted and the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them".

In the article, she claimed that activists were being threatened and sought to be silenced while social media particularly was being used to "propagate what can only be described as lies and venom".

"Fear, deception and intimidation have become the pillars of the so-called 'maximum governance, minimum government' strategy," Gandhi said.

Sharing a screenshot of the article on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Every Indian is paying the price for the hate fuelled by BJP-RSS. India's true culture is that of shared celebrations, community, and cohesive living. Let's pledge to preserve this."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge shared an online link of Sonia Gandhi's article on the microblogging site and said, "The sense of hatred and animosity is prevalent in the nation, constantly fuelled by the ruling party BJP."

